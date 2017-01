Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will return to coach at its academy next month, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Gerrard had been widely tipped to join the Anfield coaching staff following his decision to leave LA Galaxy after 18 months with the MLS team.

The 36-year-old, who made 710 appearances for Liverpool before joining the Galaxy in 2015, will take up a full-time role at the Reds’ Kirkby youth complex from February.

Merseyside-born Gerrard spent 17 years with Liverpool.