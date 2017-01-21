Penguins blast Hurricanes

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been beatable away from home this season. Good thing for them this felt nothing like a road game.

Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist during Pittsburgh’s four-goal second period, and the Penguins routed the Carolina Hurricanes 7-1 on Friday night.

Conor Sheary scored twice, and Evgeni Malkin had a late goal and an assist. Carl Hagelin and Chris Kunitz joined Sheary in scoring during the second for Pittsburgh.

Trevor Daley scored early and Matt Murray finished with 27 saves while earning his 16th victory — most among NHL rookies. Blackhawks 1, Bruins 0

In Boston, Marian Hossa scored with 1:26 left to lift Chicago over the Bruins.

Scott Darling stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season. Canucks 2, Panthers 1

In Vancouver, Henrik Sedin had a goal for his 1,000th career point before Luca Sbisa scored the winner early in the third period to help the Canucks beat Florida. Sabres 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

In Buffalo, Kyle Okposo scored a power-play goal 4:34 into overtime and the Sabres rallied to beat Detroit. Canadiens 3, Devils 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty each scored a power-play goal during a major penalty early in the third period, and Montreal snapped a two-game skid with a victory over the hosts. Predators 3, Oilers 2 (SO)

In Edmonton, Ryan Ellis had a third-period goal and added the shootout winner as Nashville snapped the Oilers’ four-game winning streak.