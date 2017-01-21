Nelson, Adams likely to be game-time call for Packers

The Green Bay Packers may not know the status of injured receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison until just before the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that all three receivers would be “given every chance to play in the game.”

The Packers didn’t have on-field work on Friday, when all three players were listed as questionable on the injury report.

The team may make a decision on the receivers after the final practice of the week on Saturday, though McCarthy said that it was possible that at least one or two players may be pushed back to just before the game on Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons.

Nelson was limited in practice this week as he recovers from broken ribs. He led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches.

Nelson wasn’t at Lambeau Field on Friday because of an unrelated illness, McCarthy said. He apparently came down with a bug that bothered kicker Mason Crosby earlier in the week, as well as quarterback Aaron Rodgers later in the week.

“Rest. Fluids. All that stuff. We’ll be OK,” Rodgers said.

Adams, who has an ankle injury, had 12 touchdown catches. Nelson and Adams were the top two receivers for Rodgers in the passing game.

Allison, a rookie, emerged in the last couple of weeks of the regular season with eight catches for 157 yards and a score while filling in when Randall Cobb was hurt.

Allison has a hamstring injury.