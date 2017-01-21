Bills’ Watkins has foot surgery again

Buffalo Bills star receiver Sammy Watkins has had a second operation in less than a year for a broken left foot and is expected to be sidelined until the start of training camp.

The Bills also announced on Friday that Shaq Lawson had surgery for a knee injury. The team said the defensive lineman is expected to be cleared in time to participate in offseason activities in the spring.

Watkins aggravated the injury in September when a teammate stepped on his foot during practice. He was limited, playing in just eight games.