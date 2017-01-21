Chen sets record in short program at U.S. nationals

Hyped as the future of men’s skating, Nathan Chen put the sport on notice that his time is now.

Chen dazzled and dominated as he stamped himself as a future Olympic medal contender, landing a pair of quads and slaying the competition with a short program record score of 106.39 at the U.S. championships on Friday night.

The 17-year-old Chen delivered a stunning performance that seemed to defy gravity and had the Sprint Center crowd clapping along with his routine and earned him the only standing ovation of the night.

“This is the performance I’ve been looking for all season,” Chen said. “I finally put on a good short program. I hit all the elements I was setting out to do.”

Chen scored nearly 20 points higher than his closest competitor, Ross Miner, and would need a complete collapse Sunday not to walk out of Kansas City with a gold medal.

Chen is poised to boost the flagging men’s program heading into next year’s Winter Games in South Korea. Chen hit his quadruple lutz/triple toe loop combination, a quadruple flip, a triple axel and his fancy and flawless footwork was about as perfect as it could get.

All eyes were on Chen — and the Salt Like City teen training in California never cracked.

“It definitely does add a lot of pressure and a little bit of nerves to my skating,” Chen said. “It gives me a lot more excitement. I definitely feel the praise and it feels like this is something I’m able to do. I feel like I’m able to deliver and prove I can do it.”

Miner is second with 88.67, while Vincent Zhou is third on 87.85.

Last season’s junior champion Tomoki Hiwatashi is 13th at 71.79 going into Sunday’s free skate.