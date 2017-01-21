Nets crush Pelicans, end slide

The Brooklyn Nets didn’t have to worry about a fourth-quarter flop this time.

Brook Lopez and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points apiece and the Nets ended an 11-game losing streak, routing the New Orleans Pelicans 143-114 on Friday for only their ninth win of the season.

Outscored by identical 31-16 margins after leading at the end of the third in recent defeats to the Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn built a 25-point advantage after three and cruised with its highest point total in a non-overtime game since April 17, 1982.

Caris LeVert added 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting for the Nets, who had seven players in double figures while beating their season high for points by 16. They set season highs for points in the second quarter (37) and points in any quarter with 43 in the third.

“We had that energy about us I’d say from about five minutes into the game on,” Lopez said. “It never dropped regardless of what was happening. It was really spectacular for us.”

Anthony Davis led New Orleans with 22 points and nine rebounds despite leaving in the third quarter with a right quadriceps contusion.

Warriors 125, Rockets 108

In Houston, Kevin Durant scored 32 points and Golden State used a big third quarter to build a huge lead and coast to its sixth straight win.

In a matchup of two of the best teams in the Western Conference and All-Star starting guards Stephen Curry and James Harden, the Rockets fell short.

Harden went 0-for-5 from 3-point range in a 17-point outing.

Curry finished with 24 points and made five 3-pointers.

Hornets 113, Raptors 78

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker scored 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting, and the hosts trounced Toronto.

Kyle Lowry had 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 23 points for the Raptors.

76ers 93, Trail Blazers 92

In Philadelphia, Robert Covington scored 22 points and made two 3s in the final 40 seconds to lead streaking Sixers over Portland.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 24 points and Joel Embiid added 18 points, for Philadelphia, which has won four straight and eight of its last 10.

Hawks 102, Bulls 93

In Atlanta, Dennis Schroder scored 23 points, Paul Millsap added 14 and the Hawks held back a late scare to beat Chicago.

Grizzlies 107, Kings 91

In Memphis, Marc Gasol had 28 points and nine rebounds and Mike Conley added 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the hosts hammered Sacramento.

Magic 112, Bucks 96

In Orlando, Elfrid Payton scored 20 points and Jeff Green added 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the hosts.

Jazz 112, Mavericks 107 (OT)

In Dallas, Rudy Gobert had career highs with 27 points and 25 rebounds, including one on his missed free throw in overtime that led to the tying 3 by Joe Johnson, and Utah defeated the Mavericks.

Lakers 108, Pacers 96

In Los Angeles, Lou Williams scored 27 points, Nick Young hit five 3s and the Lakers snapped their five-game losing streak.

Julius Randle scored 16 points while Young and rookie Brandon Ingram added 15 apiece for Los Angeles.