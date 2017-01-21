Balanced scoring guides Alvark past B-Corsairs

There are games when almost everything goes right for an offense.

Saturday was one of those games for the Alvark Tokyo.

Six Alvark players reached double figures in scoring and the East Division leaders pounced on the visiting Yokohama B-Corsairs, winning 98-66.

Former NBA guard Diante Garrett had a team-high 16 points for Tokyo (24-5) and Zack Baranski and Troy Gillenwater contributed 14 apiece.

The Alvark’s 3-point shooters caused fits for the B-Corsairs all night, making 15 of 27 shots, including 3 of 5 from both Garrett and Keijuro Matsui, who scored 11 points. Teammate Joji Takeuchi chipped in with 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting and Daiki Tanaka had 11.

Seven Tokyo players dished out two or more assists, with Garrett and Shohei Kikuchi leading the way with four each. The Alvark finished with 22 assists against nine turnovers.

Jeff Parmer led Yokohama (11-20) with 19 points and Jason Washburn scored 12.

The B-Corsairs, who trailed by as many as 38 points, faced a 73-41 deficit after three quarters.

Grouses 88, Golden Kings 87

In Toyama, in a rematch of teams that met in the final bj-league championship game last May, the Grouses eked out a dramatic victory over Ryukyu.

Toyama shooting guard Naoki Uto’s jumper from close range with 2 seconds left provided the final margin. The Grouses (6-25) had five double-digit scorers: Takeshi Mito (17 points, four assists), Uto and Sam Willard (16 apiece), Dexter Pittman (12, team-high eight rebounds) and Ryo Yamazaki (10). Masashi Joho chipped in with nine points.

The Golden Kings, who won their fourth bj-league title in the aforementioned game, slipped to 14-17.

Reyshawn Terry led Ryukyu with 21 points and Shuhei Kitagawa, who attempted a desperation shot with 1 second left in the game that missed its target, added 17.

Both teams had 11 turnovers. Toyama had the slight edge in assists (15-14) and rebounds (40-39).

Shooting-wise, it was also very close. The Grouses converted 46.5 percent of their shots; the Golden Kings made 46.4.

Levanga 84, Lakestars 74

In Sapporo, center Daniel Miller was a dominant inside presence for the hosts, scoring a game-high 26 points on 13-for-17 shooting in a win over Shiga.

Led by Miller, Hokkaido (8-23) outscored the visitors 52-28 in the paint.

Takanobu Nishikawa had 17 points, including three 3s, for the Levanga, who took a 42-36 lead into halftime. Jahmar Thorpe added 13 points and Ryota Sakurai had 11. Asahi Tajima doled out six assists.

Post player Craig Brackins had 19 points for the Lakestars (6-25) and Narito Namizato scored 11 with four assists and three steals. Julian Mavunga and Yusuke Karino added 10 points apiece.

Albirex BB 83, Diamond Dolphins 69

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, Kimitake Sato drained four 3s in a 20-point performance and Clint Chapman and Davante Gardner both had double-doubles as the Albirex routed Nagoya.

Gardner supplied 13 points and 12 boards and Chapman chipped in with 12 and 14.

All-Star guard Kei Igarashi added 14 points and six assists for Niigata (17-14), which took a 37-27 advantage into the third quarter.

Takaya Sasayama knocked down 6 of 9 3s, scoring a team-best 22 points for the Diamond Dolphins (19-12). Jerome Tillman had 18 points.

Nagoya was held to 32.4 percent shooting (22-for-68).

Evessa 71, Northern Happinets 67 (OT)

In Osaka, Richard Roby had 19 points and Shun Watanuki poured in 18 as the Evessa triumphed in overtime against Akita.

Osaka (17-14) outscored the visitors 19-8 in the fourth quarter before making more plays in OT to secure the victory.

Takuya Soma nailed five 3s in a 16-point performance and Evessa big man Josh Harrellson had a big impact with 12 points, 21 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

The Evessa, who had 11 assists, turned the ball over 21 times.

Seiya Ando was the high scorer for the Happinets (8-23), putting 14 points on the board. Ryosuke Shirahama and Evan Ravenel both had 11 points for Akita. Ravenel grabbed 12 boards to complete the double-double, and also had seven turnovers.

89ers 84, Sunrockers 80

In Tokyo, Wendell White’s 19-point performance helped guide Sendai past Shibuya in the series opener.

Masaharu Kataoka poured in 14 points for the 89ers (9-22), Manato Kikuchi had 11 and Fumiya Sato netted 10. Reserve guard Takehiko Shimura contributed five steals and four assists.

For the Sunrockers (14-15), Leo Vendrame scored 19 points and had a team-high five steals. Ex-Los Angeles Laker Robert Sacre added 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in his second game in a Shibuya uniform. Kenta Hirose scored 14 points and Aki Chambers put 10 on the board.

NeoPhoenix 83, Hannaryz 81

In Kyoto, former Stanford University and NBA forward Josh Childress sparked San-en with 15 points and 11 rebounds in a narrow vin over the hosts.

Tatsuya Suzuki added 14 points and three assists for the NeoPhoenix (18-13) and Robert Dozier and Shuto Tawatari each had 11-point outings. Shingo Okada contributed eight points.

The visitors led from start to finish.

At the free-throw line, San-en sank 24 of 30 shots; Kyoto made 12 of 20.

Marcus Dove paced the Hannaryz (13-18) with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Hayato Kawashima, who canned 4 of 5 3-pointers, had 17 points and Kevin Kotzur added 14 points and 11 boards.

Brex 72, Brave Thunders 60

In Otawara, Tochigi Prefecture, the hosts jumped out to an 11-0 lead to open the game and never trailed en route to victory over Kawasaki.

Veteran forward Takatoshi Furukawa paced the Brex (23-6) with 16 points and handed out four assists. Jeff Gibbs and Kosuke Takeuchi both had 12-point efforts, while Ryan Rossiter and Yuta Tabuse added nine and eight points, respectively. Tabuse was the team leader in assists (five) and Takeuchi was first in rebounds (eight).

Gibbs also contributed seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 21-plus productive minutes off the bench.

Tochigi outscored Kawasaki 12-0 on points from turnovers and 38-26 in the paint.

Nick Fazekas had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Central Division-leading Brave Thunders (26-5). Mamadou Diouf chipped in with 11 points.

Kawasaki shot 35 percent (21 of 60) from the field.

Jets 74, SeaHorses 68

In Chiba, Michael Parker’s 27-point, 12-rebound, two-block effort energized the hosts in a win over Mikawa.

The Jets (20-11) closed out the game on a 10-0 run.

Chiba’s Yuki Togashi contributed 13 points and five assists and Kosuke Ishii matched Togashi’s scoring total. Ryumo Ono finished with 10 points. Ex-NBA center Hilton Armstrong, who had four points, made an impact with 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Shuta Hara also swatted a pair of Mikawa shots.

The Jets didn’t help their cause at the free-throw line, missing 10 of 13 attempts.

Kosuke Kanamaru paced the West-leading SeaHorses (22-7) with 16 points and Makoto Hiejima had 15. Gavin Edwards scored 13 points, while J.R. Sakuragi and Isaac Butts both had 10. Butts had a game-high 15 rebounds (eight offensive) and blocked four shots.

On the move: The second-division Gunma Crane Thunders on Friday announced the signing of veteran center Marcus Cousin.

A former NBA big man, the 211-cm Cousin, now 30, suited up for the Kyoto Hannaryz and Shinshu Brave Warriors in past bj-league campaigns. The well-traveled Cousin, a University of Houston alum, has also played overseas in several countries, including Turkey, Israel and Russia.

Second-division update: In Saturday’s B2 action, here’s a rundown of the results: Kumamoto Volters 82, Bambitious Nara 85; Tokyo Excellence 85, Ibaraki Robots 77; Fighting Eagles Nagoya 81, Iwate Big Bulls 69; Nishinomiya Storks 77, Ehime Orange Vikings 74; Shimane Susanoo Magic 78, Yamagata Wyverns 66; Aomori Wat’s 96, Shinshu Brave Warriors 71; Hiroshima Dragonflies 82, Fukushima Firebonds 70; Kagawa Five Arrows 76, Earthfriends Tokyo Z 75; and Gunma Crane Thunders 80, Kagoshima Rebnise.