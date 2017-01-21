15 players handed bans for fighting

Fifteen players have been suspended for their roles in a fight that broke out during a men’s basketball game last Saturday between Division II programs Lane College and LeMoyne-Owen.

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which includes both schools, also announced Friday that it would fine the schools and their respective coaches an undisclosed amount.

Conference officials said three players who “left the bench and were actively involved in the altercation” face five-game suspensions.