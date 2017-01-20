Guardiola looking for right formula after Everton rout

As Manchester City was being taught a football lesson by Everton last Sunday, the television cameras panned to Pep Guardiola in the visitors’ dugout. For the most decorated manager over the past 10 years Guardiola cut a strangely sad figure, sitting motionless, a man alone with his thoughts as Everton’s fourth goal went past Claudio Bravo.

His body language was of someone who knew the questions, but did not have the answers. Or if he does know the answers he cannot put them into practice.

City on Saturday hosts a buoyant Tottenham, which arrives at the Etihad on the back of six consecutive league wins. Spurs have the best defensive record in the Premier League having conceded only 14 goals; in contrast City has just four shutouts in 21 games.

Perhaps expectations were unrealistic when Guardiola arrived at City last summer even after 10 wins in his first 10 games in charge. But when you have won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues with Barcelona and three Bundesligas with Bayern Munich, the bar is inevitably raised.

History is against Guardiola adding a Premier League title to his CV this season as the champion rarely loses more than five matches (five is the most Guardiola has ever lost in a season as a coach) and City has lost that many already. While that in itself would not be considered failure, not qualifying for the Champions League would.

Inevitably some are saying he is a great coach of great teams, but Guardiola wanted a crack at English football even if the size of the challenge he faces at City has surprised him. The sheer intensity of every game is different to Spain or Germany and the 10 of 10 start probably made some players believe they already knew the Guardiola style. Oh no, they didn’t.

He admitted: “I am still learning about football in this country. Even when we were winning 10 games in a row I felt we had to make a lot of effort to win those games. You cannot win any game here without spending a lot of energy. I am still learning how the team reacts to winning and not winning, to playing at home after a Champions League game. I need time.”

The biggest problem Guardiola has is his defense and the way he demands it plays. He brought in Claudio Bravo from Barcelona to replace Joe Hart and the Chile goalkeeper has been a liability, conceding from 13 of his last 21 shots faced.

Guardiola wants his goalkeeper to play the ball with his feet to start attacks, a sort of sweeper-keeper, but in England goalkeepers are closed down a lot quicker than in Spain and Germany and they need to be more pragmatic.

Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones look anything but £80 million-worth of center-backs, with Stones always seeming to make one catastrophic error every game. Thirtysomethings Pablo Zabaleta and Yaya Toure in central midfield are too old and lack the mobility needed at this level, while Guardiola seems distant from his main goal scorer Sergio Aguero.

One thing is certain — Guardiola won’t alter the way he believes the game should be played. He will change the personnel, but not his system or style.

Gabriel Jesus, a £27 million signing from Palmeiras, will be involved for Saturday’s game against Spurs, though the Brazil international is a forward, which is hardly what City need. Opponents do not require divine intervention to score against City’s poor and porous defense.

The most disappointing aspect of Guardiola’s first six months in charge is that City has not improved under him. Some would say City has even gone backward since the Catalan assumed control. City finished fourth under Manuel Pellegrini last season and that is the minimum that will be tolerated this time around.

While pressure mounts on Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino is building on Spurs’ third-place finish last May and the team is playing some breathtaking football. Tottenham is the most likely to close the gap on leader Chelsea, which has a seven-point advantage. A City win would see it draw level with Spurs though defeat could see the Blues trail fourth place Arsenal by five points.

Spurs have scored at least two goals in their last six games and have kept clean sheets in their last three games in all competitions. They are bang-in form and Pochettino has successfully switched his defensive system from a four-man back to three, with Kyle Walker and Danny Rose wing-backs. In midfield, Victor Wanyama, Mousa Dembele and Christian Eriksen provide a balance of steel and skill with Harry Kane and Dele Alli the most potent attacking pair in the Premier League.

In an era of statistics, so many irrelevant, it is significant the Spurs side that beat West Bromwich 4-0 last weekend cost roughly the same as the £85 million Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba. While City has wasted big money on players with little talent — Eliaquim Mangala, who cost £32 million from FC Porto in August 2014 is on loan to Valencia — Tottenham has proved that shrewd scouting can produce gems like Dele Alli, a £5 million super bargain from MK Dons.

City has won five of its last seven matches — when it is good it can be very good, but when it is bad it is usually abject. Guardiola will expect a reaction — redemption some say — after the 4-0 humiliation against Everton, but the Catalan would have chosen a different opponent to Tottenham to get back on track.

A second look: The Football Association is to consider the possibility of retrospective punishment for players who dive. A two-match ban could be imposed if a player causes a match official to make an incorrect decision by an act of simulation which results in that player’s team being awarded a penalty kick and/or an opponent being sent off and/or other substantial advantage gained.

The system has been in place in Scotland since 2011 and incidents would be reviewed by a three-man panel of ex-referees.

To ensure no controversy about a potential ban, the F.A. should follow FIFA guidelines at major tournaments where referees are told only to caution a player for simulation if there is “air” between him and the opponent. This way the decision is black and white rather than subjective — the excuse being if there is contact it cannot be a dive.

Christopher Davies was a longtime Premier League correspondent for the London Daily Telegraph.