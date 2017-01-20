Sprinter Fukushima decides to turn pro

Sprinter Chisato Fukushima, the women’s 100- and 200-meter national record holder, is to turn professional, her Hokkaido Hi-Tech AC club said Friday.

Fukushima left Hokkaido College of High Technology, which runs the athletics club, the same day.

Sources close to the matter said the 28-year-old Fukushima wants to be in a more fulfilling environment looking ahead to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She will join a new management company and search for a sponsorship deal.

“Hopefully I can convey the attraction of athletics to many people through my future activities,” Fukushima said in a statement.

Fukushima said she will, for the time being, continue to train at Hokkaido Hi-Tech AC club.

She suffered a hamstring injury shortly before the Rio Olympics last year and pulled out of the 100 meters. She failed to make it past the heats in the 200.

Gymnastics superstar Kohei Uchimura and sprinter Asuka Cambridge have both decided to leave their clubs and turn pro since the Rio Games.