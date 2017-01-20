Murray eases injury worries with solid win over Querrey

Top seed Andy Murray eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over power-hitting American Sam Querrey on Friday.

Murray, bidding to win his first Australian title after losing five finals, downed Querrey 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 and will next play German Mischa Zverev in the round of 16.

Murray’s chances of an elusive Australian title have improved after his Melbourne nemesis Novak Djokovic was sensationally knocked out by Denis Istomin in Thursday’s second round.

Djokovic has proved a road block for the British world No. 1, beating him in four finals here.

Murray showed no signs of discomfort after rolling his right ankle in his previous match and won some wonderful points chasing down seemingly lost causes.

“The ankle was a little sore and I was a little tentative at the start but it got better and better through the match,” Murray said.

“It was a tough match. Sam hit the ball extremely well, particularly in the first set and I had a big moment at 3-4 when I saved a break point.”

Querrey took the game to the top seed in the opening set, coming to the net with his deep forehand troubling Murray.

But Murray scrambled well in defense and got the vital service break in the ninth game with a deft lob over the tall American.

He then served out for the opening set in 42 minutes.

Murray was warming to the task and got a double break to rip through the second set in 29 minutes and take control.

Both players traded breaks in the third set before Murray made two marvelous chase-downs on successive points to break the American’s serve and then advance on his second match point in the next game.

Querrey was bidding to post his second career win over a world No. 1 after conquering Djokovic in the third round at last year’s Wimbledon.

Murray reached the round of 16 in Melbourne for the ninth straight year.

In other action, former winner Stan Wawrinka lost his serve twice serving for the match before he clinched a four-set victory over Viktor Troicki to reach the fourth round on Friday.

The Swiss fourth seed dropped the opening set but he recovered and was cruising to victory before Troicki forced him into a fourth-set tiebreaker.

Wawrinka needed three match points before completing a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) victory over the 29th-seeded Serb in 2 hours, 32 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.

Wawrinka maintained his perfect record against Troicki, winning all eight of their matches with the loss of only three sets to the Serb.

Wawrinka broke Troicki’s service seven times and dropped his own serve five times. Wawrinka, who beat Rafael Nadal in the 2014 Australian Open final, will face Andreas Seppi in the round of 16 after the experienced Italian got past Belgium’s Steve Darcis in four sets.

Defending women’s champion Angelique Kerber won the first eight games and went on to beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-0, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round.

Kerber, who beat Pliskova’s twin sister, Karolina, in the U.S. Open final last year, next plays American CoCo Vandeweghe, who defeated former semifinalist Eugenie Bouchard earlier on Friday.

Svetlanta Kuznetsova served for the match three times before outlasting Jelena Jankovic 6-4, 5-7, 9-7 to advance to the fourth round.

Kuznetsova, who won the 2004 U.S. Open and the 2009 French Open, served for the match at 5-4 in the second set and again in the third but was broken both times by former No. 1 Jankovic.