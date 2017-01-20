Grabner nets pair as Rangers whip Leafs

Michael Grabner punished his former team while adding to a terrific start to the season.

Grabner scored two goals to help the New York Rangers snap a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Grabner, who had nine goals in 80 games last season with Toronto, has 21 goals this season for the Rangers — his first 20-goal season since 2011-12 while with the Islanders. He saw a different-looking Maple Leafs squad than the last-place group he left behind.

“Obviously, the young guys coming in, they’re just flying around out there,” Grabner said. “It’s fun to watch, but it’s also nice when you get the win against them.”

Pavel Buchnevich, Brady Skjei and J.T. Miller added goals for New York, and Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves following a series of rough outings.

“Well I think it was a big game for me, a big game for the team, to respond,” Lundqvist said.

Tyler Bozak and Zach Hyman scored for Toronto, which had a three-game winning streak stopped. The Maple Leafs had earned 21 of a possible 26 points in their previous 13 games (10-2-1). Frederik Andersen gave up four goals on 40 shots.

Among the better first-period teams in the NHL, the Maple Leafs started slowly against the Rangers. Playing without its injured No. 1 defenseman Morgan Rielly for the first time this season — and in his four-year career — Toronto got running around in the defensive zone, matching a season high in allowing 19 shots.

A pair of lost puck battles in one instance saw Mats Zuccarello feed Skjei for the game’s first goal.

The Leafs evened it up less than four minutes later on Bozak’s 11th of the season. Rookie Mitch Marner added his 27th assist on the play.

Lundqvist, New York’s No. 1 goaltender, entered the night in a serious slump, surrendering 26 goals in his previous six outings, including a seven-goal shellacking two nights earlier against Dallas.

Senators 2, Blue Jackets 0

In Columbus, Kyle Turris and Ryan Dzingel scored goals and Mike Condon made 42 saves to lead Ottawa past the Blue Jackets.

Islanders 3, Stars 0

In New York, John Tavares narrowly missed out on his second hat trick in a week, Thomas Greiss got his second straight shutout and the Islanders beat Dallas in their first game since firing longtime coach Jack Capuano.

Capitals 7, Blues 3

In St. Louis, Andre Burakovsky, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist to lead Washington over the Blues.

Braden Holtby bounced back from his roughest outing of the season with 22 saves. Holtby was pulled after giving up a season-high five goals on 26 shots in an 8-7 overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Monday.

Wild 4, Coyotes 3

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Nino Niederreiter had two power-play goals and an assist, including the go-ahead score with 7:06 remaining.

Ducks 2, Avalanche 1 (OT)

In Anaheim, Nick Ritchie scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:02 to play, and the Ducks topped Colorado in a game featuring a 45-minute delay and an early second intermission due to broken glass.

Sharks 2, Lightning 1

In San Jose, Logan Couture scored 22 seconds into the third period to lift the Sharks.

Predators 4, Flames 3

In Calgary, Ryan Ellis had his first career two-goal game and Nashville held off a late rally to beat the Flames.