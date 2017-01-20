Tomoki Kameda lines up March bout with Thailand’s Tawatchai

Former WBO bantamweight champion Tomoki Kameda will return to the Japanese ring on March 10 in an IBF super bantamweight non-title bout against Mike Tawatchai of Thailand, Kyoei Gym announced Friday.

“I’m glad I can fight in Japan. I’d like to put in a match that provides impact,” Kameda, who last fought in Japan in December 2013, told a news conference.

The youngest of the three boxing brothers, Tomoki, 25, and his now-retired older brothers Koki and Daiki, had been barred by the Japan Boxing Commission from fighting in Japan after their old Kameda Gym was decertified following a controversy surrounding Daiki’s world-title fight in late 2013.

Kameda, who signed with Kyoei Gym last October, won his first bout in a year on Oct. 15 in Mexico City before he was issued a license by the JBC 11 days later that cleared him to return to Japanese boxing.

Kameda, bidding to conquer two divisions, has a 32-2 record (20 knockouts). Tawatchai, ranked eighth in the division, is 42-9-1 (25 KOs).