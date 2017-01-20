/

Tomoki Kameda lines up March bout with Thailand’s Tawatchai

Former WBO bantamweight champion to fight in Japan for first time since December 2013

Kyodo

Former WBO bantamweight champion Tomoki Kameda will return to the Japanese ring on March 10 in an IBF super bantamweight non-title bout against Mike Tawatchai of Thailand, Kyoei Gym announced Friday.

“I’m glad I can fight in Japan. I’d like to put in a match that provides impact,” Kameda, who last fought in Japan in December 2013, told a news conference.

The youngest of the three boxing brothers, Tomoki, 25, and his now-retired older brothers Koki and Daiki, had been barred by the Japan Boxing Commission from fighting in Japan after their old Kameda Gym was decertified following a controversy surrounding Daiki’s world-title fight in late 2013.

Kameda, who signed with Kyoei Gym last October, won his first bout in a year on Oct. 15 in Mexico City before he was issued a license by the JBC 11 days later that cleared him to return to Japanese boxing.

Kameda, bidding to conquer two divisions, has a 32-2 record (20 knockouts). Tawatchai, ranked eighth in the division, is 42-9-1 (25 KOs).

Tomoki Kameda | KYODO

