Spurs lose Gasol to broken finger, still down Nuggets

The San Antonio Spurs got a glimpse of their future and it was both encouraging and daunting.

Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points, rookie Dejounte Murray added a season-high 24 and the short-handed Spurs overcame a pregame injury to Pau Gasol in beating the Denver Nuggets 118-104 on Thursday night.

Denver’s three-game winning streak was snapped despite a career-high 35 points from Nikola Jokic.

Leonard had his fifth straight 30-point performance, right after learning he was elected to start for the Western Conference in the All-Star Game for the second consecutive season.

“I’m just happy that my hard work is paying off,” Leonard said. “It’s just another stepping point to my career and hopefully I can keep going from there.”

Murray demonstrated his potential, playing a career-high 34 minutes in place of ailing point guard Tony Parker. But the Spurs’ immediate future is uncertain without Gasol, their starting center.

“We’re going to have it looked at tomorrow, but he’s going to be out for a while,” coach Gregg Popovich said.

Gasol broke the ring finger on his left (non-shooting) hand when he jammed it against Kyle Anderson’s shoulder while attempting a running hook during pregame warmups. The 16-year NBA veteran immediately clutched his hand and left the court.

X-rays revealed the break, and the Spurs said they should have a better idea how long Gasol will be out following additional tests Friday.

The Spurs were also unexpectedly without Parker and then Popovich. Gasol and Parker were both late scratches due to injury, and Popovich was ejected for the first time this season.

“I thought the biggest thing was find a way to get a win without Tony and Pau,” forward David Lee said. “Just sticking to the game plan. One of the strengths of this team is depth, so we just tried to step up and play the same way.”

Lee had 10 points and 16 rebounds while starting in place of Gasol. Cavaliers 118, Suns 103

In Cleveland, Kyrie Irving scored 26 points, All-Star teammate LeBron James had 21 points and 15 assists, and the Cavaliers looked more like themselves at home in a win over Phoenix.

Tyson Chandler had 22 points and 16 rebounds, but the Suns lost for the fourth time in five games. Wizards 113, Knicks 110

In New York, John Wall had 29 points and 13 assists, scoring Washington’s final four points in the last 32 seconds as the surging Wizards beat the Knicks.

Carmelo Anthony finished with 34 points, but Wall stole the ball from Brandon Jennings to prevent New York from attempting a 3-pointer that could have tied it. Heat 99, Mavericks 95

In Miami, Goran Dragic had 32 points, Tyler Johnson scored 10 of his 23 in the fourth quarter and the Heat topped Dallas.

Dirk Nowitzki scored 19 points for the Mavericks, which had its season-best three-game winning streak snapped. T-Wolves 104, Clippers 101

In Los Angeles, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 37 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 45 seconds left, and Minnesota beat the injury-depleted Clippers to stop its seven-game winning streak.

DeAndre Jordan had 29 points and 16 rebounds to lead Los Angeles.

Westbrook snubbed

REUTERS

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook is averaging a league-best 30.6 points per game this season but was a conspicuous absentee from the starting lineups announced by the NBA on Thursday for next month’s All-Star Game.

Instead of Westbrook, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and James Harden of the Houston Rockets were selected as the starting guards for the Western Conference in voting by fans, current players and the media.

Curry, the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2015 and 2016, will make his fourth All-Star appearance while Harden, averaging 28.9 points this season, gets the nod for a fifth time.

The other Western Conference starters were Golden State’s Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis.

The Eastern Conference starters are LeBron James of the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers, Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls, dynamic 22-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors and Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers.