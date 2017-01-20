Hawks extend manager Kudo’s contract through 2019

The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have handed manager Kimiyasu Kudo a renewed contract through 2019, the Pacific League club announced on Friday.

Kudo, who is in the final year of his three-year deal this season, steered SoftBank to the 2015 Japan Series title in his first year as manager after taking over from Koji Akiyama.

The Hawks led the PL in the first half of last season, but ran out of steam and finished second as the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters were crowned champions.

“I am thankful to the team for giving me a long three-year span to build the team,” Kudo said in a club statement.

“I want to work with coaches to nurture and strengthen players so that the Hawks can still be a strong team five, 10 years down the line.”