Manchester United returns to top of global soccer finance rankings

Manchester United is a long way from winning the English Premier League again but is back on top of another table — as soccer’s biggest moneymaker.

For the first time since 2005, Manchester United overtook Real Madrid in top spot in the soccer finance rankings compiled by accountancy firm Deloitte even as it sits sixth in the Premier League.

In 2015-16 when United won only the F.A. Cup and failed to qualify for the Champions League, the 20-time league champions generated £515.3 million (€689 million based on the annual average; now about $632 million).

Spanish champion Barcelona had €620.2 million in revenue and Real Madrid, which won an 11th Champions League title in May, dropped to third on €620.1 million in Deloitte’s 20th annual rankings.

United’s stay at the top could be short-lived with the pound weakening since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June and the failure to reach the Champions League.

Despite Jose Mourinho replacing Louis van Gaal as manager, United is struggling to break back into the top four Champions League qualification places let alone win the first Premier League title since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

But United, owned by the Florida-based Glazer family and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has maintained an ability to attract sponsors.

“Manchester United have had to wait 11 years to regain their position as the world’s leading revenue-generating club and it has taken phenomenal commercial revenue growth to help them achieve this,” said Dan Jones of the Deloitte sports division.

“In recent years, their ability to secure commercial partnerships with value in excess of that achievable by their peers has been the crucial factor in enabling the club to regain their place at the top of the Money League.”

The top five is completed by German champion Bayern Munich and Manchester City.