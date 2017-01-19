Unseeded Istomin stuns No. 2 Djokovic

Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was upset in a shocking second-round loss to Uzbekistan wild card Denis Istomin.

Djokovic was aiming to be the first man to win the Australian title seven times, and had won all his previous six head-to-head meetings against Istomin.

It was destined to be a long Thursday afternoon on Rod Laver Arena for Djokovic, though, when he needed 24 serves and a quarter of an hour to hold in the first game, saving six break points.

After 4 hours and 48 minutes, he sent a service return long to give No. 117-ranked Istomin a 7-6 (10-8), 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win.

“All the credit to Denis for playing amazing. He deserves to win,” Djokovic said. “He was the better player in the clutch moments — he stepped it up and played aggressive.

“Obviously, I was not pleased with my performance overall, but I have to congratulate my opponent. Whenever he needed — he came up with a big serve, big play.”

Serena Williams, who is also ranked No. 2 and is a six-time Australian Open champion, kept her chase for an Open-era record 23rd major title on track with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Lucie Safarova in a night session delayed by Djokovic’s defeat.

No. 3-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska didn’t last much longer than Djokovic, losing her second-round match 6-3, 6-2 to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. Radwanska reached the semifinals here last year; Lucic-Baroni hadn’t won an Australian Open match since 1998 until her first-round win this week.

Rafael Nadal stormed into the third round with a 6-3 6-1 6-3 demolition of former finalist Marcos Baghdatis.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion has had two lean years at the majors but showed enough of the old passion and firepower in the 2-hour, 13-minute clinic to suggest he may yet go deep in the second week at Melbourne Park.

Cypriot Baghdatis, who had a fairytale run to reach the final in 2006, saved two match points but Nadal closed out the match in style with a forehand cross-court winner to raise a huge roar from the terraces.

Nadal will next play Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Istomin, who dropped out of the top 100 last year, had never beaten a top 10 player at a Grand Slam tournament. “It is the biggest win for me. It means so much,” Istomin said.

“Now I feel I can play with these guys, and to be with them on the same level.” His only previous win in 33 matches against a top 10 player was in 2012 at Indian Wells, when he beat No. 5 David Ferrer.

Djokovic had won five of the previous six Australian Open championships, and had reached the fourth round or better every year since 2007 — the year before he won his first Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park.

“I’m not used to losing Australian Open second round — I’ve done so well here.”

The last time he’d failed to advance beyond the second round at a major was at Wimbledon in 2008.

Rod Laver Arena was not entirely full, with at least one-fifth of the 15,000 seats empty by the fifth set.

Djokovic’s usually vocal Serbian fans were also not a presence, with the exception of a couple women waving Serbian flags. Much of the crowd, sensing an upset, was behind Istomin in the fifth set, yelling

“Come on Denis!”

When Istomin made a backhand winner down the line to break Djokovic to go up 3-2, he let out a roar and the audience stood and roared, too.

Djokovic, meanwhile, looked relatively subdued as the set wore on, hanging his head in between points and walking slowly behind the baseline to prepare to receive serve.

When Djokovic’s last ball floated long, the crowd leapt to its feet and cheered as Istomin thrust his arms into the air.

Third-seeded Milos Raonic shrugged off a cold and a sore throat to extend his streak of reaching the third round at all seven Australian Opens he’s contest with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) over Gilles Muller, the Sydney International champion last week. He next faces No. 25 Gilles Simon.

Brisbane International winner Grigor Dimitrov, U.S. Open semifinalist Gael Monfils, No. 11 David Goffin, No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 18 Richard Gasquet and David Ferrer all advanced.

Ivo Karolovic followed up his tournament record 84-game first-round win with a straight sets win over wild card Andrew Whittington.

In other women’s matches, U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova and No. 9 Johanna Konta carried their winning form from warmup tournaments into the third round.

Brisbane champion Pliskova beat Anna Blinkova 6-0, 6-2 and Sydney International winner Konta, a semifinalist here last year, beat Naomi Osaka to set up a third-round match against former No. 1-ranked Caroline Wozniacki.

Dominika Cibulkova beat Hsieh Su-wei and No. 14 Elena Vesnina advanced to a third-round encounter against U.S. qualifier Jennifer Brady, who saved five match points before beating Heather Watson.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Andy Murray, a five-time Australian Open runner-up, returned to the practice court to allay concern over his ankle 14 hours after tumbling to the court during his second-round win.

