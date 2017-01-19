Osaka knocked out of Australian Open in second round

Up-and-coming Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round on Thursday after losing to Britain’s Johanna Konta in straight sets.

Konta, the ninth seed, ended Japanese interest in the women’s singles competition, taking a little over an hour to post a convincing 6-4, 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena.

“I could not play my game. My returns were poor,” said Osaka, who allowed Konta to break at 4-4 with a razor-sharp backhand before going on to take the first set.

An unforced error from Osaka saw Konta break in the third game of the second set before the Brit drove on to an impressive win.

“I did my best and I just wanted to see what would happen so I am not too down,” said Osaka.

Konta, who made a surprising run to the semifinals in her debut Australian Open last year before losing to eventual champion Angelique Kerber, will face former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.

“She is one of the up and coming players and she’s had some really impressive results over the last 12 months or so,” Konta said of Osaka.

“I played her once before, we had a tough battle and it was the same today. I knew I had to give it my best on every single point.”

Wozniacki was broken while serving for the match against Donna Vekic, but immediately broke back at love to win 6-1, 6-3.

WTA Finals winner Dominika Cibulkova held off Hsieh Su-wei 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) and will next play No. 30 Ekaterina Makarova, who was leading 6-2, 3-2 when Sara Errani retired because of a leg injury. No. 21 Caroline Garcia beat Oceane Dodin 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-4.

U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova was leading 6-0, 4-0 against Anna Blinkova in the second round on Thursday before the 18-year-old Russian qualifier, ranked 189th, held serve and later held up her arm to acknowledge the cheers from the crowd.

Fifth-seeded Pliskova rebounded and finished off the 6-0, 6-2 win in less than an hour.

“It’s always good to be in the zone,” said Pliskova, who won the Brisbane International title earlier this month. “It can always be a bit better.”

Pliskova has reached the third round for three straight years at Melbourne Park, which equaled her best previous run at a Grand Slam until she reached the final in New York last September. She beat Serena Williams in the semifinals at the U.S. Open before losing to Kerber.

“I’m feeling pretty good on the court, confident,” she said. “Also, people are saying I have a good chance to win a Grand Slam, but we are just in third round, so let’s see.”

She will next play Jelena Ostapenko, who beat No. 31 Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-1.