Red Wings rally for shootout victory over Bruins

Thomas Vanek and the Detroit Red Wings have been perfect in shootouts this season.

Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in a shootout to lift the Red Wings to a comeback 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

In 1-on-1 duels after regulation and overtime, Vanek has scored on all four of his shots and Detroit is an NHL-best 6-0.

The Red Wings rallied from a pair of three-goal deficits in the first period, and with 3:04 remaining in regulation, Gustav Nyquist scored to pull them into a tie.

“It’s a big two points,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “When you’re down 4-1 after the first, to come back is not easy in this league. I think that says a lot about our guys.”

Detroit has three straight victories, against three of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, its longest winning streak since winning six in a row in October.

The Red Wings pulled within four points of the third and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, bolstering their hopes of being in a 26th consecutive postseason.

“The stretch before the All-Star break is important so we can go in and feel good about ourselves and come back and make a hard push and get into the playoffs,” Dylan Larkin said.

Jets 6, Coyotes 3

In Winnipeg, Ondrej Pavelec made 30 saves in his season debut, and the Jets halted a four-game losing streak with goals from six players.

Penguins 4, Canadiens 1

In Montreal, Eric Fehr and Jake Guentzel scored in the second period to lead Pittsburgh past the Canadiens.

Oilers 4, Panthers 3

In Edmonton, Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in overtime as the Oilers beat the Panthers to win their fourth game in a row.

Sharks 3, Kings 2

In Los Angeles, Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski and Tommy Wingels each scored in San Jose’s seventh win in the Sharks’ last eight trips to Staples Center.