Ryan, Mack receive NFL honors

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who directed the NFL’s highest-scoring attack, and Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack took top awards in media voting announced Wednesday.

Ryan, who led the Falcons with club records in passing yards and touchdowns, was chosen the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

When the Falcons host Green Bay in a playoff showdown Sunday, Ryan will try to lift Atlanta into the Super Bowl for only the second time, the Falcons having lost to Denver in the 1999 edition of the NFL championship spectacle.

Mack, who matched an NFL record with quarterback sacks in eight consecutive games, took Defensive Player of the Year honors from the Professional Football Writers of America.

Ryan, in his ninth NFL season, completed 373 of 534 passes (a club record 69.9 percent of his throws) for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.

Mack, in his third NFL campaign, had 77 tackles and 11 sacks this season for the Raiders. He also intercepted a pass, deflected four other throws, forced five fumbles and recovered three fumbles.

In a 35-32 home victory over Carolina, Mack became the first NFL player since 2009 with an interception, sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and touchdown in a single game.

The Raiders lost 27-14 at Houston in the opening round of the playoffs.