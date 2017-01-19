FIA approves sale of Formula One to Liberty Media

Formula One’s governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), said Wednesday it had approved Liberty Media’s $8 billion takeover of the sport.

“The World Motor Sport Council has unanimously approved the change of control of Delta Topco Limited (the holding company of the Formula One Group and rights holder) from CVC Capital Partners in favor of Liberty Media Corporation,” a statement read following an extraordinary meeting in Geneva.

The deal involves the transfer of 100 percent of the shares in Delta Topco, in which FIA has a one percent stake, to Liberty Media Group.

The decision had been a formality after Liberty Media shareholders had approved the deal, first mooted in September, Tuesday.

The transaction means control of the sport passes to the group of billionaire John Malone.

Liberty announced four months ago it had struck an agreement to buy out Formula One’s parent company from CVC Capital, and had already acquired an initial minority stake of 18.7 percent.

In September, Liberty said it would keep longtime Formula One mastermind Bernie Ecclestone, 86, but it also said it would install 21st Century Fox vice chairman Chase Carey as the sport’s new chairman.

FIA first ceded commercial rights to F1 in 1995 for 15 years and then extended the deal by a century from 2000 under the governance of former FIA president, British lawyer Max Mosley.