Durant outduels Westbrook in win

Kevin Durant had the last word against his old team — again.

Durant dazzled with a season-best 40 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-100 on Wednesday night despite Thunder star Russell Westbrook’s 21st triple-double.

Westbrook had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in an improved showing from his 20-point outing on 4-for-15 shooting when OKC first faced Durant and the Warriors 2½ months ago and watched him dismantle the Thunder from every which way.

“You can’t deny the history obviously with him with OKC,” Golden State guard Stephen Curry said. “It’s one of those games the intensity is high and at all costs you want to get the win.”

In his two games against the Thunder, Durant has scored 79 points on 28-for-40 shooting. He hit seven 3-pointers in the first meeting, a 122-96 Warriors rout on Nov. 3 at Oracle Arena. Durant also had 12 rebounds Wednesday.

“The efficiency of this guy is just amazing. He’s not going to win the MVP because there are a lot of people out there who are playing extremely well,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “But I don’t think anybody’s more efficient. He doesn’t need the ball and he still scores big numbers.”

Westbrook shot just 8-for-23 this time and missed all but one of his six 3-point tries, but made 10 of 11 free throws.

He also had 10 turnovers, including a travel on which he took five steps before beginning to put the ball to the floor — “He forgot to dribble. . . . I guess the limit is six steps,” Curry said.

76ers 94, Raptors 89

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 26 points, Ersan Ilyasova added 18 and the resurgent 76ers beat Toronto for their seventh win in nine games.

Wizards 104, Grizzlies 101

In Washington, John Wall had 25 points and 13 assists, and the Wizards earned their 13th consecutive home win.

Knicks 117, Celtics 106

In Boston, Derrick Rose matched his season high with 30 points to help slumping New York to a win on the road.

Hornets 107, Trail Blazers 85

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker scored 23 points, Roy Hibbert provided a huge boost off the bench, and the Hornets stopped a five-game slide.

Rockets 111, Bucks 92

In Houston, James Harden had 38 points, eight assists and six rebounds to power the Rockets to the win.

Pistons 118, Hawks 95

In Detroit, Reggie Jackson scored 26 points to lead the balanced Pistons past Atlanta.

Pelicans 118, Magic 98

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and the Pelicans cruised past Orlando.

Pacers 106, Kings 100

In Sacramento Paul George scored 24 points, Jeff Teague had 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and Indiana used a big second half to beat the Kings.