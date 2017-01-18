Kakuryu pulls out of New Year Basho

Kakuryu became the second yokozuna to pull out of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament when the Mongolian withdrew Wednesday due to a right leg injury.

The 31-year-old Kakuryu, who won the Kyushu title in November, has struggled at this tournament and lost his fifth bout on the 10th day of action Tuesday when he was taken out by sekiwake Tamawashi.

Kakuryu’s exit comes after countryman and fellow yokozuna Harumafuji withdrew from the 15-day meet with a hamstring injury on Saturday.

His withdrawal is his first since last year’s Nagoya meet and fifth overall. Kakuryu forfeits Wednesday’s scheduled bout against ozeki Kotoshogiku.