Nishikori improves in win over Chardy

Japanese ace Kei Nishikori advanced to the third round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy on Wednesday.

The world No. 5 was made to work hard by Andrey Kuznetsov in a five-set first-round victory on Monday, but he came through without too many problems against the 72nd-ranked Chardy, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in 2 hours, 6 minutes.

“I am very happy to win today,” Nishikori said on court in the post-match interview. “There were many ups and downs and (I conceded) too many breaks but in the end it was great to finish in three sets today.

“I definitely played much better than the first round today and I hope I can keep going like this for these two weeks.”

Nishikori got off to a fast start and broke Chardy with a backhand winner before keeping serve and going on to take the first set when Chardy made a forehand unforced error.

The Japanese star, after twice being broken, won the second set when Chardy dumped a backhand return into the net.

After serving his second ace of the match to go 40-0 up in the ninth game of the third set, Nishikori allowed Chardy a point but clinched victory and reached the third round for the seventh year in a row when the Frenchman hit a wayward forehand.

In the women’s doubles draw, Japanese pair Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato advanced to the second round with a 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3) win over Australia’s Ellen Perez and Olivia Tjandramulia.