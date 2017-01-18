Dubinsky ends drought in victory

Brandon Dubinsky hadn’t scored a goal since Dec. 9 at Detroit, a 17-game stretch during which he had chances but couldn’t find the back of the net. The drought ended Tuesday night, maybe helping Columbus end a team-wide lull in the process.

Dubinsky scored in the second and third periods, Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist and the Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1.

The Blue Jackets got their third win in seven games since ending a 16-game winning streak and pulled even with Washington atop the unforgiving Metropolitan Division.

“We wanted to reset for sure,” Dubinsky said. “We haven’t played that well, obviously, in the last six or so games. We wanted to get back to the way we play.”

Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus, and Ryan Murray and Cam Atkinson had a pair of assists each. All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky returned after missing the past three games because of illness and made 24 saves for Columbus.

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who saw a four-game winning streak end. Cam Ward was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 17 shots in his first NHL appearance.

“They won most of the individual battles, a lot of the puck battles,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “Their puck support was there quicker than we were, so I just thought we lost a lot of battles in all three zones.”

Stars 7, Rangers 6

In New York, Patrick Sharp scored twice, Jamie Benn and Patrick Eaves had a goal and two assists each and Dallas held on for a wild victory over the Rangers.

Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist, Antoine Roussel and Adam Cracknell also scored and the Stars won for the third time in nine games (3-5-1).

Ducks 2, Lightning 1 (OT)

In Anaheim, Rickard Rakell scored a power-play goal off a faceoff 54 seconds into overtime, and the surging Ducks beat Tampa Bay for their seventh win in nine games.

Rakell ripped a vicious shot past Ben Bishop for the 19th goal of his standout season for first-place Anaheim, who earned a point for the 12th time in 13 games.

Devils 4, Wild 3

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Beau Bennett scored with 2:17 remaining to lift New Jersey over the Wild for an unexpected victory.

Blackhawks 6, Avalanche 4

In Denver, Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice in the third period, including scoring the go-ahead goal with 11:49 remaining.

Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 3

In Toronto, Auston Matthews, Leo Komarov and Matt Martin each scored in a nine-minute span during the second period as the Maple Leafs rallied to beat Buffalo for their 10th win in 13 games.

Flames 5, Panthers 2

In Calgary, Mikael Backlund scored twice in a 13-second span in the second period to break a 2-all tie in the Flames’ win over Florida.

Senators 6, Blues 4

In St. Louis, Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice to lead Ottawa over the Blues.

Canucks 1, Predators 0

In Vancouver, Henrik Sedin scored in the third period for his 999th NHL point, and Ryan Miller made 30 saves.