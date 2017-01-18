Heat beat Rockets despite Harden’s haul

The way the Miami Heat saw it, this was a reward.

Goran Dragic had 21 points and eight assists and Wayne Ellington scored 18 off the bench as the Heat — saddled with one of the worst records in the NBA — overcame another triple-double from James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 109-103 on Tuesday night.

Dion Waiters scored 17, Tyler Johnson had 16 and James Johnson added 15 for the Heat, who trailed by a point midway through the fourth quarter before putting the game away with a 20-5 run.

“I’m glad to see our guys get rewarded finally for all the work, but that doesn’t guarantee anything,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We talk about it all the time. You keep on putting in deposits, to the team, to the work, continue to work to get better . . . trust that process.”

Harden had 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Rockets (32-12), his 13th triple-double of the season. He shot 12-for-30 from the field and got his triple-double with an assist to Montrezl Harrell with 12.6 seconds left, an uncontested dunk with the Heat simply waiting for the clock to run out.

Harrell had 13 points for the Rockets, who got 12 from Patrick Beverley.

“They played hard and they beat us,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “There’s not much else to say.”

Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 15 rebounds for Miami in a game that had 19 lead changes and 15 ties.

Dragic found Ellington for a corner 3 with 1:41 left to give Miami an 11-point lead — the largest either team had to that point. The Rockets turned it over on their next possession, James Johnson got a dunk and the Heat (12-30) soon finished off the win.

“We got open shots. We just missed them,” Harden said. “We gave ourselves a chance, especially in that third quarter. Fourth quarter we didn’t play as well as we need to.”

Raptors 119, Nets 109

In New York, DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and 11 rebounds, Cory Joseph scored a career-high 33 and Toronto beat free-falling Brooklyn.

The Raptors won their fourth straight game and extended the Nets’ losing streak to 11 in a row. Brooklyn has not won since Dec. 26.

Terrence Ross added 15 points for Toronto, which opened the game with an 11-0 run but fell behind after the first quarter.

Brook Lopez had 28 points for the Nets.

Mavericks 99, Bulls 98

In Chicago, Wesley Matthews made a go-ahead 3-pointer from the wing with 12 seconds left, and Dallas beat the Bulls for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Six players scored in double figures for the Mavericks, including all five starters. Harrison Barnes had 20 points, Seth Curry added 18 and Dirk Nowitzki finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Spurs 122, Timberwolves 114

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and the Spurs overcame a strong start by Minnesota.

Leonard’s fourth straight 30-point game helped him become the first San Antonio player to score 950 points in the first half of a season since Tim Duncan in 2003.

Coming off a career-high 38 on Saturday against Phoenix in Mexico City, Leonard was 12-for-17 from the field.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 29 points on 12-for-20 shooting, spoiling Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau’s 59th birthday.

Nuggets 127, Lakers 121

In Los Angeles, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 15 rebounds, and Denver withstood a furious late rally by the Lakers.

Denver led by 19 late in the third quarter only to see the Lakers close to 120-119 with under two minutes to play. Wilson Chandler responded with a dunk for the Nuggets and scored five points in the final 1:40.