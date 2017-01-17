Kisenosato maintains grip on overall lead

Kisenosato kept his cool and reclaimed the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament lead on Tuesday, the 10th day of the 15-day basho.

A day after suffering his first loss, Kisenosato (9-1) was tested again by rival ozeki Terunofuji (4-6), who was strong if not dominant. As the two skirmished, Kisenosato avoided any rash attack that might have left him vulnerable and settled for gradually steering his opponent to the ring’s edge for a force-out.

The victory, and a loss by low-ranked maegashira Takanoiwa, left Kisenosato leading by one win over four wrestlers, including yokozuna Hakuho. Despite repeatedly being a candidate for promotion to yokozuna, Kisenosato has yet to win a grand sumo tournament.

In the day’s final bout at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, Hakuho met No. 3 maegashira Ikioi (7-3) at mid-ring on the tachiai and got the better of a slap battle. When Ikioi made a desperate lunge for the yokozuna’s belt, Hakuho thrust him down.

Yokozuna Kakuryu was crushed out to his fifth loss, unable to cope with a superb charge from Mongolian countryman Tamawashi (6-4). The new sekiwake’s ferocious tachiai left the yokozuna reeling with no hope of recovery.

No. 10 Takanoiwa suffered his second defeat in the early going as he was felled by a pull-down move from No. 14 Chiyotairyu (5-5). The other No. 10, Sokokurai, moved up to 8-2 by forcing out No. 16 maegashira Osunaarashi (3-7).

Mongolian Ichinojo (8-2) won the makuuchi division’s first bout of the day, beating Sadanoumi (6-4).

A day after an upset win over Hakuho, komusubi Takayasu (7-3) had an easy time against top-ranked maegashira Takarafuji, who paid the price for an unimaginative tachiai and fell to 3-7.

Mongolian Ichinojo won the makuuchi division’s first bout of the day, improving to 8-2 at the expense of fellow No. 15 Sadanoumi (6-4).

A day after an upset win over Hakuho, komusubi Takayasu (7-3) had an easy time against top-ranked maegashira Takarafuji, who paid the price for an unimaginative tachiai and fell to 3-7.

The other No. 1, Mitakeumi, improved to 7-3, winning an entertaining bout with Shodai. The sekiwake debutant saved his bacon once with a clever spin move but it was not enough to avoid falling to 4-6.