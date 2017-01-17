Nadal prevails over Mayer in straight sets

Rafael Nadal powered into the second round of the Australian Open with a commanding straight-sets win over Germany’s Florian Mayer on Tuesday.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion looked back to his healthy best after an injury-riddled 2016 as he beat the 49th-ranked Mayer 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in just over two hours on Rod Laver Arena.

He will next play Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis in the second round.

Last year, Nadal was dumped out of the Open in the first round by compatriot Fernando Verdasco in a five-set boilover but there was no likelihood of a repeat ambush by Mayer.

“He doesn’t have the typical game so he’s going to the net. He changes a lot with different points,” Nadal said of his German opponent.

“You need to be careful doing every single shot that he is hitting, so for me it is a great victory and I’m very happy to keep having chances to play here in Melbourne.”

Yoshihito Nishioka advanced past Australian Alex Bolt 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours, 30 minutes. Despite unleashing 19 aces, Bolt could only win 69 percent of the points on his first serve and was broken five times.

In women’s action, Naomi Osaka overcame a first-set scare to beat Luksika Kumkhum 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 7-5 in their first-round match.

In the opening set, Osaka, ranked 48th in the world, struggled to find her form against 183rd-ranked Kumkhum, who let her frustration show by throwing her racket in the air during the match.

Despite making 24 unforced errors to her Thai opponent’s 18 in the first set, Osaka’s tenacity surfaced in the next two sets and she managed to reach the second round for the second straight year.

“I’m really exhausted, but happy,” said Osaka, who advanced to the third round last year in her Grand Slam debut.

“I wasn’t expecting the match to turn out this way. I didn’t want to lose. That’s all (I had in mind),” she said.