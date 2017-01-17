Nadal prevails over Mayer in straight sets

Rafael Nadal powered into the second round of the Australian Open with a commanding straight-sets win over Germany’s Florian Mayer on Tuesday.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion looked back to his healthy best after an injury-riddled 2016 as he beat the 49th-ranked Mayer 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in just over two hours on Rod Laver Arena.

He will next play Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis in the second round.

Last year, Nadal was dumped out of the Open in the first round by compatriot Fernando Verdasco in a five-set boilover but there was no likelihood of a repeat ambush by Mayer.

“He doesn’t have the typical game so he’s going to the net. He changes a lot with different points,” Nadal said of his German opponent.

Yoshihito Nishioka advanced past Australian Alex Bolt 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours, 30 minutes. Despite unleashing 19 aces, Bolt could only win 69 percent of the points on his first serve and was broken five times.

Also Tuesday, six-time champion Novak Djokovic doused big-hitting Spaniard Fernando Verdasco to win the opening match of his title defense.

The indomitable Serb second seed avoided a potential first-round exit against Verdasco, who knocked out Rafael Nadal in last year’s first round.

Djokovic prevailed 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in 2 hours, 20 minutes to progress to a second- round encounter with either Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin or Croatia’s Ivan Dodig.

“The second set went over an hour so of course when I saw the draw, I thought ‘this is going to be the only match I focus on,’ ” Djokovic said.

“I could finish early in the tournament. But I managed to start well with great intensity.

“First and third sets went well, the second was a gamble. If he’s on you never know.”

It was a tricky first-up match for the 12-time Grand Slam champion, who had lost to the Spaniard in four of their previous 13 meetings.

But Djokovic’s greater consistency in the pressure moments of an intense match won him the day.

Verdasco has not beaten the Serb for almost seven years, with his last triumph in the quarterfinals at Rome in 2010, although he held five match points in the pair’s most recent meeting this month in Doha before Djokovic went on to win the tournament.

Djokovic is seeded to face Brisbane International winner Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round, powerful Austrian eighth seed Dominic Thiem in the quarters and Canada’s big-serving third seed Milos Raonic in the semifinals in the bottom half of the men’s draw.

He can take outright ownership of the record for Australian titles if he wins for a seventh time. The Serb is currently tied with Australia’s Roy Emerson (six titles).

Third-seeded Milos Raonic, who reached the semifinals in Australia last year and the final at Wimbledon, opened with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Dustin Brown.

On a day when the temperature reached almost 38 C, No. 11 David Goffin was pushed all the way before beating 19-year-old qualifier Reilly Opelka, making his Grand Slam debut, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Also advancing were No. 8 Dominc Thiem, No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 18 Richard Gasquet, No. 24 Alexander Zverev, No. 25 Gilles Simon, and No. 32 Philipp Kohlschreiber.

In women’s action, Naomi Osaka overcame a first-set scare to beat Luksika Kumkhum 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 7-5 in their first-round match.

In the opening set, Osaka, ranked 48th in the world, struggled to find her form against 183rd-ranked Kumkhum, who let her frustration show by throwing her racket in the air during the match.

Despite making 24 unforced errors to her Thai opponent’s 18 in the first set, Osaka’s tenacity surfaced in the next two sets and she managed to reach the second round for the second straight year.

“I’m really exhausted, but happy,” said Osaka, who advanced to the third round last year in her Grand Slam debut.

“I wasn’t expecting the match to turn out this way. I didn’t want to lose. That’s all (I had in mind),” she said.

Six-time champion Serena Williams had a tough first round, needing to produce some of her best tennis to get far enough ahead against Belinda Bencic that a late lapse wasn’t a real worry.

After starting her quest for a record 23rd Grand Slam title with a 6-4, 6-3 first-round win, Williams walked into her news conference wearing a black shirt with the word “Equality” printed across the front.

It was still before midnight Monday in the United States, where the holiday in honor of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was nearly ending.

“With today being Martin Luther King Day, it’s important to spread the message of equality,” Williams said. “Something he talked about a lot and he tried to spread a lot, is equality and rights for everyone.”

Asked if she was concerned about the future of equality in the U.S., Williams declined to get into specifics but said the issue is “a concern for just everyone in general.”

“We want to make sure we always continue to move forward and always have the opportunity to have equal rights for all.”

U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova following her title win at the Brisbane International with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo. Johanna Konta, a surprise semifinalist in her debut at the Australian Open last year, won the Sydney International last week and opened here with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Kirsten Flipkens.

Lucie Safarova beat Yanina Wickmayer 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-1 and will next play Williams.

WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova and former No 1-ranked Caroline Wozniacki had straight-set wins.

Heather Watson beat local hope and 18th-seeded Sam Stosur, the 2011 U.S. Open champion, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.