Penguins outlast Caps in high-scoring duel

The goals kept coming. One after another. A dizzying three periods of shots followed by baffled goaltenders fishing pucks out of the net wondering how things got out of hand so quickly.

When Pittsburgh’s Conor Sheary ended it 34 seconds into overtime to give the Penguins a chaotic 8-7 victory over the Washington Capitals, Sheary’s teammates darted for the tunnel while Washington stood on the bench a little dumbstruck after their nine-game winning streak came to an abrupt — if highly entertaining — halt.

Sheary had two goals and an assist for the Penguins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Evgeni Malkin picked up his 11th career hat trick during a frenetic second period, and Sidney Crosby collected his NHL-leading 27th goal to go with three assists. Bryan Rust and Nick Bonino also scored for Pittsburgh, and Matt Murray earned his seventh straight win at home win despite allowing seven goals on 28 shots.

Pittsburgh trailed 3-0 before scoring six goals in less than 11 minutes in the second period, more goals than the Capitals had allowed in a game all season. The Penguins led 6-5 after two periods, and their eight goals overall were the most Washington has given up since Pittsburgh rolled 8-1 on Jan. 25, 2006.

“That second period is one of the craziest periods I’ve ever been associated with,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.

“I don’t even know how to assess it.”

Lars Eller scored twice for Washington, and T.J. Oshie, Brett Connolly, Nicklas Backstrom, Justin Williams and Andre Burakovsky also found the net.

Philipp Grubauer made eight saves after coming on in relief of Braden Holtby, who was pulled during Pittsburgh’s second-period explosion.

The Capitals came in with the NHL’s best defense, leading the league in goals against.

Pittsburgh’s rally didn’t start with a goal but an elbow. Forward Patric Hornqvist hit Oshie in the corner, leading to a wrestling match with Daniel Winnik that sent both off for roughing.

Malkin’s 19th of the season, a one-timer from the right circle, put the Penguins on the board 6:28 into the second. And just like that, the floodgates opened.

Lightning 2, Kings 1

In Los Angeles, Brian Boyle scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period.

Sharks 5, Jets 2

In San Jose, Joel Ward scored a short-handed goal and took a hard hit to assist on Timo Meier’s goal.

Islanders 4, Bruins 0

In Boston, Nikolay Kulemin had two of New York’s three second-period goals.

Red Wings 1, Canadiens 0

In Detroit, Thomas Vanek scored in the second period and Jared Coreau earned his second shutout, leading the Red Wings to the victory.

Sabres 4, Stars 1

In Buffalo, Jack Eichel scored two goals, helping lead the Sabres past Dallas.

Oilers 3, Coyotes 1

In Edmonton, Jujhar Khaira gave the Oilers the lead with his first career goal in a victory over Arizona.