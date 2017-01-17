Warriors blast Cavaliers by 35

Now, everybody can sit back for a few months and envision the possibility of another scintillating NBA Finals between Cleveland and Golden State.

LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry for the third straight time, complete with the hard-nosed play of Draymond Green, dazzling dunks from Kevin Durant and sharp shooting from Kyrie Irving.

This regular-season round went to the Warriors, who dominated from the start on Monday — and it wasn’t even close. The defending champs were dismantled on the very floor where they captured the franchise’s first title last June.

Curry and his superstar supporting cast certainly looked ready to trade more postseason blows with Cleveland. The two-time reigning MVP hit five 3-pointers on the way to 20 points while matching his season best with 11 assists in Golden State’s 126-91 rout of the Cavaliers.

“This is high-quality basketball, at its highest level,” Curry said. “These are the kinds of atmospheres that you live for. Whether you win or lose, regular season, playoffs, whatever, that you can play in that kind of environment that’s always fun.”

Klay Thompson scored 26 points with five 3s, and Green produced his third triple-double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He also equaled his career best with five blocks — and had another confrontation with King James in the process.

James had 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting and eight rebounds. But he and Green became the talk once more as their relationship again turned testy.

“I don’t think it’s a rivalry,” James reiterated. “It’s two great teams that have aspirations. I don’t believe I’ve ever had a rivalry in the NBA.”

Durant added 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Warriors in a much-hyped matchup merely weeks after Golden State lost 109-108 in Cleveland on Christmas.

Irving scored 17 points on an uncharacteristic day for the Cavs when they committed 15 turnovers to 11 assists. Celtics 108, Hornets 98

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, and the surging Celtics beat Charlotte for their ninth victory in 11 games.

Kemba Walker scored 24 for the Hornets, who lost their fifth straight — all on the road. Hawks 108, Knicks 107

In New York, Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, and Atlanta beat the Knicks.

Carmelo Anthony scored 30 points for New York. Wizards 120, Blazers 101

In Washington, Bradley Beal scored 25 points, John Wall had 24 and the Wizards rolled to their 12th consecutive home victory.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 22 points. 76ers 113, Bucks 104

In Milwaukee, Joel Embiid scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, and Philadelphia won for the fourth time in five games.

Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo each scored 23 points for the Bucks. Pacers 98, Pelicans 95

In Indianapolis, Jeff Teague had 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, helping Indiana win for the fifth time in six games.

All-Star center Anthony Davis led New Orleans with 16 points despite missing the final 19 minutes after hurting his right hip and left thumb. Nuggets 125, Magic 112

In Denver, Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 30 points, Emmanuel Mudiay dished out a career-best 13 assists and the Nuggets followed their “home” win in London with another victory at the Pepsi Center.

Elfrid Payton had 20 points and 12 assists for Orlando. Jazz 106, Suns 101

In Phoenix, Joe Johnson scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 49.8 seconds to play, and Utah made it seven in a row over the Suns.

Orlando guard Eric Bledsoe had 31 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Clippers 120, Thunder 98

In Los Angeles, J.J. Redick scored 20 points, DeAndre Jordan had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and the streaking Clippers overcame Chris Paul’s thumb injury to defeat Oklahoma City.