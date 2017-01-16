City loses big; United earns draw

Pep Guardiola suffered the largest league defeat of his managerial career as Manchester City was thrashed 4-0 by Everton, while across town Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late equalizer gave Manchester United a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas put Everton in control at Goodison Park.

Teenager Tom Davies scored a fine first goal for Everton in the closing stages and debutant Ademola Lookman completed the rout after coming on as an 89th-minute substitute.

It was another chastening experience for City boss Guardiola, who wasn’t used to such humiliation in his trophy-laden spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The defeat was City’s fourth in its last eight league games and left it 10 points behind first-place Chelsea.

Publicly at least, Guardiola wasn’t angry with his expensively assembled team and he insisted the afternoon could have gone differently if City had taken its early chances.

“We created enough chances in the first half to score. After what happened we were not able to score and Everton had one chance and scored,” Guardiola said.

“They scored straight after halftime and that is tough mentally for the players.”

But the Spaniard did concede that City probably isn’t destined to win the title in his first season in England.

“The first one, yeah,” said Guardiola when asked if the top spot is now out of the question. “The first one is a 10-point gap and that is a lot of course.”

United manager Jose Mourinho had called for his club’s fans to turn up the volume on the subdued atmosphere that has been at Old Trafford recently.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side silenced the home supporters when James Milner converted a 27th-minute penalty awarded for Paul Pogba’s handball.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet made fine saves to keep out Ibrahimovic’s free-kick and a Henrikh Mkhitaryan strike as United pushed for an equalizer.

Ibrahimovic was United’s savior as the Swedish forward struck from close range in the 84th minute for his 19th goal since his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the offseason.

“I didn’t think the game had super quality. We didn’t reflect the qualities we have and Liverpool have but it was very emotional, intense, aggressive,” Mourinho said.

“We fought until the last second. We were the team that attacked and Liverpool were the team that defended.

“Let’s see if the critics are fair.”

Klopp added: “A lot of people before the game would have thought we would get a knock today because United look like a rolling beetle and everything goes in their direction.

“We needed to be brave, we created the spaces we wanted and we scored the goal.

“It is so intense. They play long balls, it was a wild game. There was a lot of action in the last few minutes.”

There was a heated finale as Mourinho and Klopp argued on the touchline after United’s Ander Herrera grappled with Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

The feuding managers were eventually separated and exchanged a brief handshake at the final whistle.