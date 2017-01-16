Quirk, Tatekawa to captain Sunwolves

The Sunwolves announced Monday that Australian Ed Quirk and Japan international Harumichi Tatekawa will captain the side during the 2017 Super Rugby season.

“Super Rugby is a grueling competition that tests all teams and a collaborative leadership group both on and off the field will be what is needed to endure it,” head coach Filo Tiatia said in a press release.

No. 8 Quirk was one of the standout performers last year, while center Tatekawa led the side on occasion and was a co-captain of the Brave Blossoms, along with last season’s Sunwolves captain, Shota Horie, during the November test matches.

“Being given the opportunity to co-captain the Sunwolves along with Harumichi Tatekawa for the season of 2017 is an amazing honor and I am extremely humbled by this opportunity,” said Quirk.

“With the privilege of a leadership role, this doesn’t take me away from hard work and the drive to get better and improve on and off the field. You are never guaranteed a spot and a healthy competition is always encouraged.”

Tatekawa, meanwhile said he and Quirk would “jointly work together to unite the team and do our best to gain more victories than last season,” when the franchise finished with just one win and one draw to its name.

The Sunwolves play their only pre-season game against a Top League All-Star XV in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Feb. 18 before opening their season against the defending Super Rugby champions, the Hurricanes from New Zealand, at Tokyo’s Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground a week later.