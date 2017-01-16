Thomas sets 72-hole record in Sony victory

American Justin Thomas set the golf world alight at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday, completing the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history while leaving all, including Japanese hopes Hideki Matsuyama and Hideto Tanihara, in his wake.

Thomas, who edged Matsuyama to win the SBS Tournament of Champions a week earlier, shot a final-round 5-under 65 for a four-round total 27-under 253 at Waialae Country Club, finishing seven shots clear of Briton Justin Rose.

“I was really nervous this morning, I just had a hard time getting into a comfortable mind frame,” said Thomas after topping Tommy Armour’s previous 254-shot PGA record.

“It’s awesome, I remember someone saying in a press conference that I needed 10-under on the weekend, so I told (caddy) Jimmy (Johnson) with two holes left we needed to get one of these last two, and it’s awesome, it’s been an unbelievable week.”

The 23-year-old, who set the tone with a 59 in his Thursday round, overtakes Matsuyama in this season’s prize-money rankings after pocketing $1.08 million for his effort. On the final day, Matsuyama carded a 69 and Tanihara a 70 to leave both 11 under and in a tie for 27th.

In a difficult start, Matsuyama hooked irons into the water on the second and third holes in a bogey, double-bogey run, but the world No. 6 recovered with five birdies over the tournament’s final 10 holes, his putting helping him salvage a score on the back half of the course.

“It ended without many high points. I only had one or two good drives but my putts dropped on the second nine and that helped,” said Matsuyama, who for the first time completed all four days on a layout that had previously caused him trouble.

“The greens were difficult as expected. I wouldn’t have been bothered had I been able to putt a bit better.”

Satoshi Kodaira, who was tied for sixth after the second round, finished in a tie for 49th after shooting 70 and 71 in his last two rounds.

Thomas’ final act was to stand before club members, champagne flute in hand for the traditional toast. Thomas chugged it down, smiled and said to them, “I think I had a glass with a hole in it.”

Bottoms up, kid.

The 23-year-old from Kentucky gave the best glimpse yet of his potential with a game that was at times overpowering and never more efficient.

Thomas became only the third player since 1970 to win three times in his first five tournaments to start a PGA Tour season. The others were Tiger Woods (three times) and Johnny Miller (twice).

“It’s been an unbelievable week. Unforgettable,” Thomas said before going to sign his historic card.

Thomas was more nervous than ever when he arrived Sunday from endless mentions that no one had ever lost a seven-shot lead on the PGA Tour. No one got closer than five shots all day, and with four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn, Thomas took aim at the record book.

That was his only real challenge Sunday.

“I’m not joking when I say I won the other tournament,” Justin Rose said after a 64 that was only good for second place. “Had he had a bad day, I was there to pick up the pieces. But that was never going to happen. He’s on cruise control right now.”

Rose beat out Jordan Spieth, who also was playing for second place. Spieth shot 63 and finished alone in third.

The first full-field event of the year on the PGA Tour was a one-man show.

“He’s got full control of his game, full confidence, and he’s executing under pressure,” Spieth said. “It’s a lot of fun to see. Certainly stuff that myself and a lot of our peers have seen going back almost 10 years now. He’s certainly showing the world what he’s capable of.”

Storm beats McIlroy

Johannesburg AP

Graeme Storm beat Rory McIlroy on the third playoff hole to win the SA Open on Sunday, earning the Englishman a second European Tour title 80 days after losing his card by €100.

After the 251st-ranked Storm tapped in for a par, McIlroy slid his par putt wide from 7 feet on their fourth visit to the 18th hole at the Glendower Golf Club.

“I’m in shock, this has been a surreal week,” Storm said. “To find myself in the position I was in, playing on the final day with the best player in the world right now. It’s just a dream come true.”