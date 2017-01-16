Rockets bounce back for easy win against Nets

Even an offense as potent as Houston’s can go cold during the long NBA winter.

“It happens,” James Harden said. “But as long as we stay at an even level, we just continue to get better, continue to learn from our mistakes, we’ll be all right.”

Especially against a defenseless team like Brooklyn.

Harden had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in his 12th triple-double of the season and the Rockets easily ended their first losing streak by beating the Nets 137-112 on Sunday night.

Held to 105 points in losses to Minnesota and Memphis, the Rockets bounced back with 104 after three quarters and handed the Nets their 10th straight loss.

Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 24 points and Trevor Ariza added 23. Houston made 21 3-pointers and had five players with at least 16 points.

The Rockets shot just 40.8 percent during their two losses, well below their 46.8 season average, while being held nearly 10 points below their season scoring average. But Houston had no trouble bouncing back against the Nets, who allow an NBA-worst 114.3 per game.

“We just could never stop them,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I don’t think we stopped them the whole night.”

Thunder 122, Kings 118

In Sacramento, Russell Westbrook had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 20th triple-double of the season.

Westbrook had 19 triple-doubles last season. He entered averaging a triple-double and is trying to match Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson as the only NBA player to average a triple-double for a full season.

Raptors 116, Knicks 101

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, Norman Powell added 21 and the Raptors used a dominant third quarter to beat New York.

DeRozan also had five rebounds and five assists before coming out late in the third quarter. Toronto outscored the Knicks 27-8 in the third to take a 96-62 lead.

Hawks 111, Bucks 98

In Atlanta, Kent Bazemore scored 24 points, Mike Dunleavy added 20 and the Hawks beat Milwaukee for their eighth victory in nine games.

Dunleavy, in his second game since arriving in a trade last week with Cleveland, had his first 20-point performance since a first-round playoff game for Chicago on April 30, 2015.

Pistons 102, Lakers 97

In Los Angeles, Tobias Harris scored 23 points and hit a decisive 3-pointer with 30.5 seconds to play, and Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Marcus Morris scored 23 points and Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons. They wrapped up their longest trip of the season by beating the Lakers at Staples Center for the first time in seven tries since Nov. 14, 2008.

Mavericks 98, T-Wolves 87

In Dallas, Wesley Matthews scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 17 to help the Mavericks beat Minnesota.

J.J. Barea scored 15 points for Dallas, and Deron Williams had 13 points and 10 assists.

Gorgui Dieng had 21 points, and Andrew Wiggins added 19 for the Timberwolves.

Bulls 108, Grizzlies 104

In Memphis, Doug McDermott scored a career-high 31 points, Jimmy Butler had a pair of key baskets in the closing minute and Chicago defeated the Grizzlies on the road.

The Bulls broke a 104-all tie with 25 seconds left on a 15-footer from Butler, and McDermott added a pair of free throws. Butler also had a go-ahead 18-footer with 53 seconds left and finished with 16 points to help Chicago win its second straight.