Lions rename stadium

The Seibu Lions announced Monday that their stadium will be known as MetLife Dome for the next five years.

The venue, originally known as Seibu Stadium, opened when the club relocated from Fukuoka in 1979. A roof was erected over the hilltop ballpark in the outskirts of Tokyo in 1978, when its name was changed to Seibu Dome.

The naming rights agreement will run from March 1 until Feb. 28, 2022. The stadium’s name has changed several times and for the past two seasons it has been known as Seibu Prince Dome.

Because it is simply a stadium with a lid that blocks sunshine and traps heat, the park is known for being cold in the spring and autumn and can be extremely hot and humid in the summer.

In a release by the insurer, MetLife Japan’s representative statutory executive officer, chairman, and president, Sachin N. Shah said, “We’re very excited to establish this relationship with the Seibu Lions. As one of the largest foreign insurers in Japan, we wanted to partner with a leading venue that extends the reach of our brand to new levels.”

“This is a great opportunity to integrate our efforts in helping the general public lead healthier and more satisfying lives with a premier sports and entertainment venue. I am confident that this partnership will further strengthen our brand.”