Suntory winger Nakazuru named Top League MVP

Takaaki Nakazuru was named Japan Rugby Top League MVP on Sunday, a day after helping Suntory Sungoliath clinch their fourth Top League title.

The 26-year-old wing scored a league-leading 17 tries this season as Suntory bagged its first title since 2012-13 to add to its three corporate titles from the pre-professional era and five All-Japan Championships.

“There are a lot of great players in the Top League so I feel this is an undeserved award for me,” Nakazuru said. “I want to thank my family and Suntory teammates. Most of them and I thought (Sungoliath flyhalf) Kosei Ono would win this, so I am very surprised and honored.”

Nakazuru was joined by five of his teammates in the league’s Top XV with Ono, scrumhalf Yutaka Nagare and fullback Kotaro Matsushima, named in the backs and lock Joe Wheeler and flanker George Smith in the forwards.

The 29-year-old Ono, who was brought up and educated in New Zealand, has temporarily put aside plans of playing for Japan and the Sunwolves as his wife is expecting their first child in March.

“I still have aspirations to play at the highest level. But my family has to be my priority for the time being,” said Ono, who led the league with 187 points.

Ono said Suntory’s success meant a lot to him on a personal level after fellow flyhalf Christian Lealiifano put his rugby career on hold after being diagnosed with leukemia in August.

“With Christian’s unfortunate situation I felt I had a responsibility to perform and do my bit for him. Suntory have really looked after me and I also felt it was important to pay something back following last season,” he said, referring to Suntory’s ninth-placed finish.

Smith returned to Suntory this season after two seasons in Europe, during which he was named the English Premiership Player of the Year.

“The turnaround after last season’s little bit of adversity has been really good for the club and the company,” he said.

The 36-year-old — who will be returning next season after playing Super Rugby for the Reds — paid tribute to the Suntory leadership group.

“Nagare is a very open captain who is always listening and looking for advice. But there are a lot of leaders in the team. Joe Wheeler has come in and runs the line-out, Hendrik Tui has been around a few years and Kosei Ono has been a huge link between the foreigners and Japanese players.”

League runners-up Yamaha Jubilo had three players selected to the all-star side: hooker Takeshi Hino, tighthead prop Heiichiro Ito and center Viliami Tahitua.

“I am blessed to be named,” said Tahitua, who is in his first season with the club. “I have to say thanks to the team and coaches and to Male Sa’u and Mose Tuiali’i who guided me through training and the game plan.”

Panasonic Wild Knights — who join Suntory, Yamaha and collegiate champions Teikyo University in the season-ending All-Japan Championship — also had three players honored.

Lock Daniel Heenan, who was also honored for winning 100 TL caps, was named for the sixth time, loosehead prop Keita Inagaki won his fourth straight selection and Shunsuke Nunomaki was named for the first time.

Making up the rest of the all-star team were Kubota Spears center Harumichi Tatekawa, Kobe Kobelco Steelers wing Rakuhei Yamashita and Ricoh Black Rams No. 8 Shuhei Matsuhashi, who was named Rookie of the Year.

“I said at the start of the season I wanted to win the Rookie of the Year award so I am very glad. I now want to prove to everyone that I deserve it,” Matsuhashi said.

Other award winners included Yamaha fullback Gerhard van den Heever, who was named best kicker with a success rate of 82.35 percent, and Honda Heat wing Digby Ioane, who was named best line-breaker with 873 meters.