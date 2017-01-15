NTT Docomo wins promotion to Top League

NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes were promoted to the Japan Rugby Top League on Sunday following a 30-14 win over Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars at Hanazono Rugby Ground.

The victory sees the Top West champions clinch Top Challenge 1 and win an automatic spot in the top flight, replacing Honda Heat, who will be one of eight teams in the new national second division, Top Challenge League.

TC1 features the three regional champions and the best runner-up and was played on a round-robin basis.

In the day’s other game, Hino Red Dolphins — runners-up in Top East — thrashed Top Kyushu champions Kyuden Voltex 31-0 to pick up their first win and take third place.

The prolonged promotion/relegation process concludes on Jan. 28 with one-off playoff games between the sides that finished 13th to 15th in the Top League and the fourth- to second-ranked regional teams, respectively.

Mitsubishi will play Toyota Industries Shuttles, who finished the regular Top League season in 15th place, in Nagoya. Hino will take on Coca-Cola Red Sparks in Fukuoka, while Kyuden will face Kintetsu Liners in Osaka.