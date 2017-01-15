Canadiens hit back to beat Rangers

It took a 62-second outburst in the third period for the Montreal Canadiens to turn a sour mood in the Bell Centre into a celebration.

Alexei Emelin, Max Pacioretty and Paul Byron scored in rapid succession and the Canadiens rebounded after a disputed goal against and the ejection of wing Andrew Shaw for a 5-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

“It was fun. It felt like a playoff game,” Pacioretty said. “It felt like there were a lot of Rangers fans here.”

Brandon Pirri, Rick Nash, J.T. Miler and Derek Stepan scored for the Rangers, who were coming off a 4-2 loss at home to Toronto on Friday night. It was the first time in eight occasions New York failed to win the second of back-to-back games this season. It also ended a four-game winning run in road games.

“It was a fast game,” Pacioretty said. “And we knew they played (Friday) night and that, if we kept skating their defense, eventually we’d get our breaks.”

The Rangers’ Antti Raanta played for the first time since Dec. 29 but left in the first period with a lower-body injury after stopping 10 of 10 shots. Henrik Lundqvist replaced him and allowed five goals on 22 shots a night after losing to the Maple Leafs.

Alex Galchenyuk scored in his return after injuring his knee Dec. 4, and Brian Flynn also had a goal for Montreal.

Wild 5, Stars 4

In Dallas, Jason Zucker scored the winner with 6:45 to play as Minnesota beat the Stars after blowing a four-goal lead.

Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 3

In Sunrise, Florida, Jaromir Jagr scored early in the third period, helping lead the Panthers past Columbus.

Hurricanes 7, Islanders 4

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Brock McGinn had a goal and three assists, linemates Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists and the Hurricanes pulled away late to beat New York for their fourth straight victory.

Red Wings 6, Penguins 3

In Detroit, Andreas Athanasiou went end to end with the puck, split defenders and scored early in the third period, giving the Red Wings their first lead in a win over Pittsburgh.

Blues 4, Sharks 0

In San Jose, Colton Parayko had a goal and an assist and backup Carter Hutton earned his fifth career shutout.

Bruins 6, Flyers 3

In Boston, Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists to lift the Bruins over slumping Philadelphia.

Ducks 3, Coyotes 0

In Glendale, Arizona, Hampus Lindholm, Nick Ritchie and Ryan Kesler scored, and Jonathan Bernier earned his first shutout of the season.

Kings 3, Jets 2 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Jeff Carter scored his 23rd goal of the season at 1:36 of overtime.

Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2

In Ottawa, Nazem Kadri scored twice and Curtis McElhinney made 35 saves, leading Toronto past the Senators.

Predators 3, Avalanche 2

In Denver, Filip Forsberg scored with 11:54 remaining in the third period, Cody McLeod had a goal and a fight against his former team and Nashville rallied for a win over Colorado.

Oilers 2, Flames 1 (SO)

In Edmonton, Leon Draisaitl and Mark Letestu scored in the shootout, lifting the Oilers over Calgary.