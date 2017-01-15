Kodaira plummets to 28th at Sony Open

Satoshi Kodaira fell from title contention at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Saturday, dropping from sixth into a tie for 28th following an even-par 70 third round as Justin Thomas increased his lead to seven strokes.

Thomas, who edged Hideki Matsuyama to win the SBS Tournament of Champions the week before, shot a 5-under 65 as he heads into the final round at Waialae Country Club with a sizable lead. Hideto Tanihara was tied for 10th after a four-birdie, one-bogey 67. Matsuyama is a further stroke back in a tie for 16th, also after a 67.

Kodaira, another stroke back of Matsuyama, saved pars before two straight birdies on Nos. 9 and 10. However, his tee shot on No. 12 hit the water, costing him a two-stroke penalty. He bogeyed the hole, as well as the 14th and 16th before managing a birdie on No. 17.

“The wind direction was different (today) and it was a difficult round from the front nine. But my golf wasn’t that bad, as I stayed tenacious and saved lots of pars,” Kodaira said. “I want to look on the bright side. There isn’t much of a gap between me and second place, so I’d prefer to set my sights there rather than on a top-10 finish.”

Matsuyama, who had six birdies against a bogey and a double bogey, lamented his mistakes on the 10th, where his tee shot landed in the rough and he needed three putts for the double bogey.

“Short-game mistakes and putting mistakes compounded for the double bogey. That was really wasteful. I have to do something about my putting,” the world No. 6 said. “Still, my iron shots have gotten better. I’ll do my best and aim to finish in the top 10.”