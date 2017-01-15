Suns eclipse Spurs in Mexico City

Devin Booker said he wanted to make the most of his visit to Mexico City. He did.

The 20-year-old Booker scored a career-high 39 points for the second game in a row and the Phoenix Suns beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-105 on Saturday in the fifth regular-season game in the country.

Booker, whose grandfather is from Mexico, was 12 of 22 from the field. He also had 39 points Thursday night in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Suns’ Mexican opener.

“I’m proud of the team overall, we bounce back after what happened the other night against Dallas, we play against a really good team like the Spurs and we came out with a close win,” Booker said. “We are seeing beauty in the struggle. We played real well.”

Booker has 13 30 point-games in his two-year NBA career.

“Devin Booker does not want to leave Mexico, he’s averaging 39 points, so he wants to play Utah on Monday,” Suns coach Earl Watson said. “I’m excited for Devin, he’s only 20 years old and he won’t be 21 until October, so we are very excited about his progression and everything that he’s doing.”

Kawhi Leonard had 38 points for the Spurs. They lost for the second time in their last three games.

“The Suns did a great job of being aggressive for 48 minutes, they clearly played very competitively as it was evidence by their 26 or so second-chance points they got and we exacerbated with 20 points off our turnovers,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

Clippers 113, Lakers 97

In Los Angeles, DeAndre Jordan scored 24 points on 12-of-13 shooting, and the Clippers shot 52 percent to cruise past the Lakers.

Jordan had 21 rebounds, and Chris Paul added 20 points and 13 assists to help the Clippers improve to 6-0 in 2017. They are off to their best start since going 7-0 to begin 1974 when the franchise was located in Buffalo. Their streak is the longest active one in the NBA.

Jazz 114, Magic 107

In Salt Lake City, Gordon Hayward scored 23 points to help Utah beat Orlando, a victory tempered by the loss of Rodney Hood to what looked like a serious knee injury with 2:54 remaining.

On a fast break after Rudy Gobert blocked Nikola Vucevic’s shot, Hood was hurt when his right knee buckled as he went up for a layup. Hood screamed in pain and clutched the knee immediately upon falling.

Bulls 107, Pelicans 99

In Chicago, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in his return from the flu, and Dwyane Wade had 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Butler returned after missing two games, and had 19 points in the first half. Taj Gibson added 15 points and 16 rebounds to help the Bulls snap a three-game losing streak.

Wizards 109, 76ers 93

In Washington, John Wall had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Bradley Beal added 20 points and the Wizards used a second-half spurt to beat Philadelphia.

The 76ers had won three straight for the first time in more than three years.