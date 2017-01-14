Antlers’ Shibasaki linked with move to Las Palmas in Spain

Spanish first-division side Las Palmas is considering signing midfielder Gaku Shibasaki, the online edition of AS newspaper reported Friday.

The 24-year-old, who last month grabbed worldwide attention with a brace against Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final, has not extended his contract with Kashima Antlers as he eyes a move to Europe, according to a source close to the matter.

His agent is set to travel and negotiate the deal with Las Palmas, added the source.

Aomori-born Shibasaki joined Kashima in 2011 before winning the Best Young Player award in 2012. The creative midfielder, named in the J. League Best XI in 2014, scored three goals in 31 league games for the Japanese champions last season and has 14 career goals in 141 league games in the top flight.