Nishikori ready to compete for big titles

Kei Nishikori said he’s become more mature and mentally stronger and is now ready to convert his immense promise into Grand Slam success.

The fifth-ranked 27-year-old, the highest-ranked Asian men’s singles player ever, has won 11 career titles but never a major championship. He came closest at the 2014 U.S. Open, where he lost in the final against Marin Cilic.

After making the second week of all four Grand Slams last year, with a semifinal appearance at Flushing Meadows the highlight, Nishikori is determined to go a step further this year.

“It’s been three years now maybe to be in the top 10,” he said Saturday ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, where he has reached the quarterfinals three times.

“Well, I got really mentally strong. I think I’m more consistent and much more mature in everything, you know, even off the court, on the court too.

“Everything is getting better now.”

With a good offseason under his belt, Nishikori is fired up to keep improving and finally go the distance at a Grand Slam, with Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov his first-round test next week.

“I hope I can get a Grand Slam title sometime. But I haven’t got a big title yet, even the Masters tournaments,” said the fifth seed.

“That’s something that I need for my confidence and experience. Yeah, my goal this year is to win a big tournament.”

Nishikori, who moved to the United States at age 14, has had a solid build-up to the opening Grand Slam of the year, making the Brisbane International final where he lost to Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in an enthralling clash.

“I thought I started well this year. So, yeah, it’s going to be really important how I do here to get a lot of confidence for the start of the season. I’m feeling pretty good,” he said.