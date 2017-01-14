Nishikori likely out of Davis Cup tie against France

World No. 5 Kei Nishikori revealed Saturday that his schedule has dissuaded him from playing in Japan’s Davis Cup fixture against France in February.

The World Group first-round tie will be held at Ariake Tennis Forest Park from Feb. 3 to 5, but Nishikori is scheduled to play in South American clay-court tournaments that month.

“It’s going to be tough in terms of my schedule, and also taking my physical condition into account, I decided not take part.”

Nishikori is currently in Melbourne for the Australian Open, the season’s first Grand Slam. His first-round match against 48th-ranked Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia is slated for Monday morning at 11 a.m.