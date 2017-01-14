Thomas takes 5-shot lead

Justin Thomas finished with another eagle and put himself in the PGA Tour record book again Friday in the Sony Open.

One day after his 59 made him only the seventh player in PGA Tour history break 60, Thomas made an 8-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole at Waialae for a 6-under 64 to set the 36-hole scoring record on the PGA Tour.

Thomas was at 17-under 123 and had a five-shot lead over Gary Woodland.

The previous mark was 124, last matched at the 2015 BMW Championship by Jason Day at Conway Farm.

“It’s cool,” Thomas said. “Just like yesterday, anytime you can get your name in the record book, it’s awesome. I had no idea until I finished.”

Thomas started slowly, not picking up his first birdie until the fifth hole. Irritation from a three-putt bogey on the eighth hole got him going, and Thomas ran off four straight birdies around the turn.

From there, no one got closer than four shots on another ideal day for scoring off the shore just up the road from Waikiki Beach. Woodland made a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for his second straight 64.

Woodland and Thomas as part of the final group could be a real show of muscle — Woodland is regarded as one of the premier power players in golf, though he has been far more reserved off the tee, despite being tempted to hit driver.

“I did that my first couple times here and that didn’t work out for me,” he said. “I’m very comfortable with where my game is. Driver feels great, I just don’t get many opportunities out there. I’m not complaining about being in the fairway, either.”

Thomas wasn’t bashful. He smashed a 355-yard drive down the 12th fairway that set up a flip wedge to 12 feet for his fourth straight birdie. He also took an unusual line on the 14th, hammering a high drive over the trees and bunker down the left side and back into the fairway, leaving him 70 yards to the green on the 430-yard hole. He pitched that up to just under 5 feet and missed the putt, one of the few he failed to convert.

Zach Johnson had a 61 and Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose shot 64.

Hideki Matsuyama carded a 67 and is 10 shots back.