Rams count on McVay’s energy, passion for revival

Although Sean McVay is the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, he sees himself as the end product of many decades of football knowledge passed down by Jon Gruden, Mike Shanahan and his other veteran coaching mentors.

The Los Angeles Rams are banking on this precocious 30-year-old to end a playoff drought that began when he was in high school.

The Rams introduced McVay as the 23rd head coach in franchise history Friday. The former Washington offensive coordinator made no guarantees for a franchise with 13 straight non-winning seasons, but vowed to create a team built on character and hard work.

“Becoming a head coach is something that you always dream of when you get into the coaching profession,” said McVay, who entered the profession in 2008.

“But one of the things that you realize is that these opportunities never present themselves unless you’re fortunate to be around great coaches and mentors to help guide you along the way.”

Still 11 days shy of his 31st birthday, McVay publicly accepted his first head coaching job at the Rams’ training complex with self-effacing confidence and gratitude.

He also had a few words of assurance for his mother, Cindy, who told him that his life will never be the same after becoming the face of L.A.’s longest-tenured football team.

“It’s going to be a challenge, and it won’t be easy,” McVay said. “But I can’t wait to go to work.”

McVay replaces Jeff Fisher, who capably shepherded the Rams’ move from St. Louis to Los Angeles last year, but never managed a winning season in five years with the club. They haven’t made the playoffs since the 2004 season, and Southern California hasn’t seen a winning Rams team since 1989.

McVay’s exceptional performances in interviews with the Rams persuaded owner Stan Kroenke and their brain trust to take a chance.

“Anytime you get someone who’s passionate about being the best every single day, you want to jump on board,” general manager Les Snead said. “That’s a special quality, and he’s passionate about football. He’s passionate about the process. We’re very aligned in that way.”

Snead participated in the Rams’ coaching search while the team made no announcement about whether he would be retained, but he confirmed he is staying with the club.

McVay’s coaching staff also is taking shape: He confirmed that 69-year-old NFL veteran Wade Phillips will be his defensive coordinator, and the Rams are retaining longtime special teams coordinator John Fassel.