Horford booed in Atlanta return

Al Horford was caught by surprise Friday night.

Returning with a new team to Philips Arena, the former Hawks center quickly realized that he’s no longer a fan favorite.

He heard plenty of cheers, too, but the boos were tough to accept.

“They weren’t expected, but it is what it is,” Horford said. “I know there’s a lot of fans out there that appreciated my time here, and I appreciate them.”

He was booed in pregame introductions, booed when he touched the ball and booed whenever he returned from a breather on the bench. It didn’t help that he and the Boston Celtics took a 103-101 victory, snapping the Hawks’ seven-game winning streak.

“You don’t boo a guy like that,” Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas said after scoring 28 points. “You’re not turning down money like that. None of them people that are booing are turning down that money, so he went to a situation he thought may be a little better.

“Like I said, a guy like that, with that type of character, you can’t boo him. That’s disrespectful.”

Horford, who finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists, acknowledged earlier in the day that a big part of his heart will always be in the Deep South.

“I always tried to be a guy that plays hard and was committed to giving his all, on and off the court,” he said. “So that’s something I’m really proud of.”

Horford led Florida to back-to-back national championships before the Hawks drafted him No. 3 overall in 2007. But despite making the playoffs in each of Horford’s nine seasons, the Hawks only got close to the NBA Finals once, in 2015. They won 60 games and advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time.

Atlanta was swept by Cleveland each of the last two years, and coach Mike Budenholzer has remade the roster. Kyle Korver now plays for the Cavaliers, Jeff Teague for Indiana and DeMarre Carroll for Toronto.

The Hawks have rebuilt around Atlanta native Dwight Howard, an eight-time All-Star center, and point guard Dennis Schroder. The overhaul continues to be a work in process with just four players with double-digit scoring averages and a lack of consistent perimeter shooting.

“It really has changed fast,” Horford said. “That just shows us what the NBA business can be like sometimes. That’s just the way it is. All you can do is embrace those times that you had here and accept these new challenges that we’re in.”

There was plenty at stake tonight with Boston third and Atlanta fourth in the Eastern Conference, but the Celtics snapped the Hawks’ seven-game winning streak. Boston has won six of seven.

Horford, a four-time All-Star, said many times over the years that he wanted to spend his entire career with the Hawks, but when they wouldn’t match Boston’s four-year, $113 million offer, his decision was easy.

“I think for me individually it was the right decision,” Horford said. “It takes time to adjust to a new team, a new city and everything, but my teammates and coach have made my transition very easy.” Cavaliers 120, Kings 108

In Sacramento, Kyrie Irving scored 26 points, Kyle Korver added 18 in his most productive game since joining Cleveland last week and the Cavaliers tuned up for a NBA Finals rematch by beating the Kings.

LeBron James had 16 points and 15 assists in the win. Timberwolves 96, Thunder 86

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 17 rebounds and Ricky Rubio added 14 points and 14 assists to help Minnesota beat Oklahoma City for its third straight victory. Grizzlies 110, Rockets 105

In Houston, Tony Allen scored a season-high 22 points, Mike Conley added 17 and Memphis overcame a 15-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Rockets. 76ers 102, Hornets 93

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 24 points, blocked three shots and led the 76ers past Charlotte for their third straight victory.

Raptors 132, Nets 113

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Kyle Lowry added 20 and the Raptors had their highest-scoring game of the season and handed Brooklyn its ninth straight loss. Magic 115, Trail Blazers 109

In Portland, Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 30 points and Orlando beat the Trail Blazers to snap a four-game losing streak.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points for Portland in the loss. Bucks 116, Heat 108

In Milwaukee, Jabari Parker had 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 to help the Bucks beat Miami. Jazz 110, Pistons 77

In Salt Lake City, Rodney Hood was 7 of 8 from 3-point range and scored a season-high 27 points in Utah’s victory over Detroit.