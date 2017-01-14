Brave Thunders edge KGC in inaugural East Asia Club Championship

Basketball fans in Japan and South Korea were treated to an entertaining duel on Saturday night.

The inaugural East Asia Club Championship at Yoyogi National Gymnasium was a one-point game entering the fourth quarter, as the B. League’s Kawasaki Brave Thunders and Korean Basketball League’s Anyang KGC battled for supremacy down the stretch.

In the end, the Brave Thunders’ 83-80 triumph was a stellar display of poise and teamwork before an announced crowd of 5,457.

And KGC ran out of time. Its final shot came with 4 seconds left, guard Keifer Sykes knocking down a 3-pointer to create the potential for more drama down the stretch. Then the clock ran out.

Brave Thunders power forward Ryan Spangler had a team-high 28 points on 12-for-15 shooting with nine rebounds and four assists. Frontcourt mate Nick Fazekas contributed 26 points, grabbed 15 boards and doled out five assists. Point guard Yuma Fujii added 10 points.

“We played before a big crowd like this and I’m very ecstatic,” Kawasaki coach Takuya Kita said after the game.

“To be honest, I just thought this was going to be a curtain-raiser for the All-Star Game and was wondering how I would get my players’ motivation for this game. However we had many fans and without me doing anything, our players played with high motivation.”

It was a spirited start to kick off the opening day of the B. League All-Star weekend festivities. Sunday’s All-Star Game is scheduled to tip off at 6:05 p.m. at the same venue.

“We were excited to be the first Japanese team to play in this series,” Spangler admitted afterward.

“We came out a little slow,” he added, “but we picked it up at halftime after a talk, and we picked up a win.”

Asked about his banner performance, Spangler noted that it’s his job to be a productive contributor.

“Just trying to help my teammates out however I can,” the former University of Oklahoma player said before crediting Fazekas with some “nice passes” that led to layups.

Kita was impressed by the impact that Fazekas and Spangler made, but it didn’t surprise him.

“They always play well every game,” he told reporters, “and I was thinking they’d do well if they play the way they usually play.”

Sykes, who hails from Chicago, paced Anyang with 28 points. He had three steals and a pair of assists. He was the club’s offensive catalyst, scoring 21 second-half points.

“I feel good,” Sykes, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay product, said reacting to his performance and his team’s effort. “Of course you want to play good (and) it came down to the last shot.”

Sykes added that it was a good opportunity for him his teammates to have the chance to face the Brave Thunders, playing against a top club from another Asian league.

KGC center David Simon had 15 points and a game-high six blocks. (His team rejected nine Kawasaki shots, while the Brave Thunders swatted one.)

Moon Seon-gon buried three 3-pointers in a 13-point, four-steal performance and Kim Min-wook had 11 points. Jeon Seong-hyen finished with seven, but was 1-for-8 from beyond the arc.

As of Dec. 22, the Brave Thunders had the best record in the B. League and KGC was the top team in the Korean Basketball League. That fact determined the matchup for this contest.

With a break in the action with 4:39 to play in the fourth quarter, Kawasaki led 75-70.

Fujii sank two free throws with 1:10 left to give his club a 83-75 lead.

KGC’s offense was flat in the closing moments, but Sykes drained the aforementioned clutch 3 to make it a one-possession game.

“It turned out to be a close game, which excited the fans,” KGC coach Kim Seung-ki. “So I think the fans had a lot of fun.”

Early in the third period, Kawasaki big man Mamadou Diouf snatched a defensive rebound and made a long outlet pass that initiated a scoring chance, with Kevin Hareyama knocking down a 3-pointer to put his team in front 47-46. After an Anyang miss, Fazekas was at it again on the baseline, canning a fadeaway J.

KGC stayed focused on the offensive end. Jeon delivered a textbook stop-and-pop jumper moments later.

But the Brave Thunders, who had a 15-game winning streak in the B. League stopped by the Alvark Tokyo in late December, were heating up. Fazekas worked inside to earn a trip to the charity stripe, then sank a pair of foul shots, and Fujii squared up and canned a 3-pointer to increase the hosts’ lead to 59-53.

Anyang, however, remained aggressive on both ends of the floor. KGC center Kim Min-wook converted a layup. Simon swatted a Spangler layup attempt, and Sykes maintained his strong inside presence with back-to-back layups.

Simon sank two free throws with 17.7 seconds left in the third quarter, pulling his team within 61-60.

Spangler and Fazekas each had 22 points entering the fourth quarter.

For KGC, Simon’s impressive defensive effort, including six blocks in the first three quarters, played a key role in keeping his team in the game.

It was an up-tempo game at the start, with speedy guard play setting the tone. Kawasaki dominated in the paint.

Capitalizing on its dynamic duo of Fazekas and Spangler, the Brave Thunders jumped out to 14-5 lead on a post-up jumper by Spangler near the midway point of the first stanza. Both men were active and alert in the high post and around the basket.

During an 8-0 run that gave them the aforementioned advantage, Fazekas and Spangler showcased their offensive versatility with layups, including a slick reverse layup by Spangler, and jump shots and nifty footwork.

But KGC rebounded with a quick spurt of its own, and an off-balance layup by Sykes made it a 22-21 game. That shot provided the final points of the quarter.

An energized Spangler had 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting in the first quarter to help his team take that one-point cushion into the second period. Fazekas, a former NBA center, accounted for 10 points, making 5 of 7 shots. No other Brave Thunder scored in the period.

The biggest difference in the first quarter was in-the-paint scoring; Kawasaki amassed 16 points, while KGC had eight.

Simon, an Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne alum, converted a layup on KGC’s first possession of the second quarter as his team took its first lead of the game.

Spangler’s perfect first-half shooting (8-for-8 from the field, 4-for-4 at the foul line) put 20 points on the board.

KGC led 42-37 at halftime. By that time, Spangler and Fazekas had all but five of the team’s points.

Kita spoke about this during halftime.

As he explained, “Our Japanese guys scored only five points (in the first half), so I encouraged them during halftime, and it ended up working that they came through.”

The Brave Thunders missed the scoring and playmaking presence of star guard Naoto Tsuji, who sat out the game while nursing an aching back. Some of KGC’s core players also received limited playing time, according to Coach Kim.

Kawasaki point guard Ryusei Shinoyama credited the fans for raising his team’s motivation level, and he thinks the East Asia Club Championship has the potential to help boost the sport in the region.

“So many fans came to this game and I thought it was going to be a difficult game in terms of our motivation, but because of the cheering by the fans, we were able to play with spirit.”

He added: “Hopefully this tournament will contribute to the development of the game in Asia.”

Coach Kim expressed similar sentiments during his post-game interview session.

“We hope the East Asia Championship will continue, maybe eventually this should be held with four teams, including teams from China and the Philippines,” he said.

In the paint: Earlier Saturday, Akita Northern Happinets sharpshooter Shigehiro Taguchi was the high scorer in the first round of the B. League’s 3-Point Contest, and the favorite to claim the crown in the final round on Sunday. Taguchi scored 21 points in the 1-minute, rapid-fire display of outside shooting. The seven contestants each took 25 shots, with five apiece from five spots around the arc, with the final shot, aka the “money ball,” at each position worth two points instead of one. . . . Other results: Kosuke Kanamaru of the SeaHorses Mikawa (18 points), Josh Harrellson of the Osaka Evessa (17), Shuto Tawatari of the San-en NeoPhoenix (16), Yusuke Karino of the Shiga Lakestars (10), Yusuke Okada of the Kyoto Hannaryz (nine) and Shogo Asayama of the Hiroshima Dragonflies (eight).

Based on the game’s quirky foreigner quota rule, KGC opted to use one import in the first and fourth quarters and two in the second and third periods. Kawasaki countered with two in the first and fourth and one in the middle two stanzas.

Staff writer Kaz Nagatsuka contributed to this report.