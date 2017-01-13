Real Madrid earns draw with Sevilla, breaks Spanish mark of 40 consecutive unbeaten games

With a remarkable injury time goal, Real Madrid salvaged a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey to set a Spanish record of 40 consecutive games unbeaten on Thursday.

Madrid had its spot in the Copa quarterfinals all-but-secured in the final minutes in Seville when Karim Benzema made a great run past several defenders and entered the area to fire in a low right-foot shot that allowed Madrid to surpass the unbeaten mark that it shared with rival Barcelona.

The dramatic equalizer started with consecutive back-heel passes between Benzema and left back Marcelo outside the area. Benzema’s shot deflected off a defender’s leg before crossing the line.

Madrid advanced 6-3 on aggregate following its 3-0 first-leg win at home last week.

“(Sevilla) played a great match and deserved more tonight,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “But if you look at both games, we deserved to advance.”

Madrid kept alive an unbeaten streak that started nine months ago. Madrid has won 30 games and drawn 10 in a run that includes three titles.

“We are happy to have achieved our goal against a very difficult rival,” defender Sergio Ramos said. “We didn’t win but we kept our streak alive.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and other regular starters were left out of the starting lineup to rest on Thursday.